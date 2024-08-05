New The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom gameplay trailer revealed
The recently announced The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom got a brand-new gameplay trailer showing off how players will travel to Hyrule in the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive.
Echoes of Wisdom doesn’t put players in the boots of series hero Link – instead, they’ll have to adventure as Princess Zelda and search for Link, who disappeared right after saving her from perennial villain Ganon. In the new gameplay video, we’re getting a better understanding of the powers Zelda can use to solve puzzles and get closer to the truth of Link’s whereabouts.
Zelda traverses a Hyrule depicted in the visual style of 2019’s Link’s Awakening Remake. Instead of getting her own hands dirty, she uses a strange power that lets her copy objects and summon them into the world in other places. For example, she’s shown to copy a warrior and summon it in order to fend off some monsters, or set a bed down at an oasis to get some sleep.
From deserts over lush grasslands to wet swamps, Hyrule looks to be as diverse as ever when it comes to terrain – the good ole volcano is shown off as well. Aside from jumping down cliffs – apparently Zelda doesn’t suffer any fall damage – the Princess can ride a horse for faster travel or use waypoints located throughout the land to teleport back and forth.
Zelda can also wear different outfits and bind wild creatures to her will, which then assist her in whichever way they can.
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is scheduled for release on September 26, 2024.