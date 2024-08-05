Video Games

New The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom gameplay trailer revealed

Traversing Hyrule in a familiar visual style

Marco Wutz

Nintendo

The recently announced The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom got a brand-new gameplay trailer showing off how players will travel to Hyrule in the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Echoes of Wisdom doesn’t put players in the boots of series hero Link – instead, they’ll have to adventure as Princess Zelda and search for Link, who disappeared right after saving her from perennial villain Ganon. In the new gameplay video, we’re getting a better understanding of the powers Zelda can use to solve puzzles and get closer to the truth of Link’s whereabouts.

Zelda traverses a Hyrule depicted in the visual style of 2019’s Link’s Awakening Remake. Instead of getting her own hands dirty, she uses a strange power that lets her copy objects and summon them into the world in other places. For example, she’s shown to copy a warrior and summon it in order to fend off some monsters, or set a bed down at an oasis to get some sleep.

From deserts over lush grasslands to wet swamps, Hyrule looks to be as diverse as ever when it comes to terrain – the good ole volcano is shown off as well. Aside from jumping down cliffs – apparently Zelda doesn’t suffer any fall damage – the Princess can ride a horse for faster travel or use waypoints located throughout the land to teleport back and forth. 

Zelda can also wear different outfits and bind wild creatures to her will, which then assist her in whichever way they can.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is scheduled for release on September 26, 2024.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News