The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is free on the Epic Games Store
Looking for a free game to play with your friends over the holidays? The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria might just fit the bill – the survival crafting game developed by Free Range Games is free to claim and keep on the Epic Games Store from now until December 19, 2024.
“The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria follows the Dwarves as they embark on a new adventure to reclaim their legendary home of Moria beneath the Misty Mountains. Players will join forces to survive, craft, build and explore the iconic, sprawling mines. Courageous expeditioners will need to be vigilant as mysterious dangers await,” the game’s official description reads.
“Summoned to the Misty Mountains by Lord Gimli Lockbearer, players take control of a company of Dwarves tasked to reclaim the lost spoils from the Dwarven homeland of Moria – known as Khazad-dûm or Dwarrowdelf – in the depths below their very feet. Their quest will require fortitude, delving deep into the Mines of Moria to recover its treasures.
“Set in a procedurally generated Dwarven realm of Moria, no two adventures will be alike, and every expedition is traversable either solo or online with companions. Players can mine to craft greater gear and resources, but beware mining makes noise, and noise created in the quiet deep threatens to awaken the dangers below: where there’s clatter, there’s combat. Excavate the mysteries of three legendary mountains, extract precious metals, scrape to survive, and battle unspeakable forces to learn the secret of the Shadow that lurks within.”
Return to Moria comes with all the trappings of the genre: You’ll need to carefully manage your resources, stave off hunger, have a good night’s sleep from time to time, and keep your body temperature in a healthy window. As alluded to in the description, the element of managing the amount of noise you and your friends make is another challenge – but fear not: Should orcs threaten to overwhelm you, the game’s stealth and lighting mechanics may yet provide you with a way to safety.
Up to eight players can team up in co-op mode to build bases and restore the landmarks of Moria to their former glory, crafting the best Dwarven tools and equipment in the old forges.
Released in October 2023, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is currently rared at 4.4 out of 5 stars on EGS.