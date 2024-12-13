Video Games

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is free on the Epic Games Store

A survival crafting title in Tolkien’s universe

Marco Wutz

Free Range Games / North Beach Games

Looking for a free game to play with your friends over the holidays? The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria might just fit the bill – the survival crafting game developed by Free Range Games is free to claim and keep on the Epic Games Store from now until December 19, 2024.

“The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria follows the Dwarves as they embark on a new adventure to reclaim their legendary home of Moria beneath the Misty Mountains. Players will join forces to survive, craft, build and explore the iconic, sprawling mines. Courageous expeditioners will need to be vigilant as mysterious dangers await,” the game’s official description reads.

“Summoned to the Misty Mountains by Lord Gimli Lockbearer, players take control of a company of Dwarves tasked to reclaim the lost spoils from the Dwarven homeland of Moria – known as Khazad-dûm or Dwarrowdelf – in the depths below their very feet. Their quest will require fortitude, delving deep into the Mines of Moria to recover its treasures.

“Set in a procedurally generated Dwarven realm of Moria, no two adventures will be alike, and every expedition is traversable either solo or online with companions. Players can mine to craft greater gear and resources, but beware mining makes noise, and noise created in the quiet deep threatens to awaken the dangers below: where there’s clatter, there’s combat. Excavate the mysteries of three legendary mountains, extract precious metals, scrape to survive, and battle unspeakable forces to learn the secret of the Shadow that lurks within.”

Return to Moria comes with all the trappings of the genre: You’ll need to carefully manage your resources, stave off hunger, have a good night’s sleep from time to time, and keep your body temperature in a healthy window. As alluded to in the description, the element of managing the amount of noise you and your friends make is another challenge – but fear not: Should orcs threaten to overwhelm you, the game’s stealth and lighting mechanics may yet provide you with a way to safety.

Up to eight players can team up in co-op mode to build bases and restore the landmarks of Moria to their former glory, crafting the best Dwarven tools and equipment in the old forges.

Released in October 2023, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is currently rared at 4.4 out of 5 stars on EGS.

Published |Modified
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News