The Sims and The Sims 2 re-release launch date may have leaked

A birthday gift from EA and Maxis

Maxis and Electronic Arts (EA) appear to have a special present in store for the 25th anniversary of The Sims: A digital re-release of The Sims and The Sims 2 for PC. The brand-new versions of the classic games seem to contain most of the expansions released for them over the years, as Sims Community reports based on information from a reliable dataminer

More importantly, the re-releases have been made compatible with modern hardware, which is especially great for everyone who’s longing to dive back into the title that started it all.

Due to never getting a digital release, The Sims is a pain to get running on today’s systems: You have to find your old CD, get a CD drive, and play roulette with some player-created compatibility patches. All of these challenges will be a specter of the past for Windows 10 and 11 users — as of now, there is no indication that the new versions will be available for Mac.

According to the dataminer, these re-releases will become available on January 31, 2025. There is no information on their price yet.

Aside from being made compatible with modern PCs, we are still in the dark about what else the updated versions of the two classic games may have to offer — if anything. Since “re-release” is seemingly included in the versions’ official names as opposed to terms like remake or remaster, fans should probably keep their expectations on the lower end when it comes to optimizations and potential improvements.

Released in 2000, The Sims managed to sell over 16 million copies in five years and spawned the iconic series we know today as the top dog of the life sim genre. Its first sequel followed in 2004, further increasing the series’ popularity and making it one of the most successful gaming franchises.

Given that Maxis and EA have teased a special surprise for The Sims fans for this anniversary with social media channels heavily playing the nostalgia card, this leak has some credibility — we’d still urge you to take it with a grain of salt until an official confirmation has been issued.

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

