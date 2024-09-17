Margot Robbie, EA, and Amazon want The Sims movie to make the kind of cultural impact that Barbie did
Amazon MGM is teaming up with Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap on a live-action The Sims movie. Loki writer and director Kate Herron and Briony Redman will co-write the film.
EA’s vice president and Sims general manager Kate Gorman told Variety a bit about their goals for The Sims movie, including stuffing it full of Sims lore and Easter eggs.
“What we want is to have a truly authentic ‘Sims’ experience brought to a theatrical release,” Gorman said. “We wanted the right partners and to make an impact the size of something like a ‘Barbie’ movie is exactly what we want.”
Gorman also said another goal is to make The Sims movie “reflect… [The Sims’] amazing history of play” and reach across generations so everyone can enjoy it and feel like they connect with a piece of “relevant” pop culture. Gorman didn’t say how they plan on making that happen, though she did say The Sims movie will feature plenty of “Sims lore.”
“You will see a lot of The Sims universe come to life and you will see a lot of the classic experiences that our players have in the games come to life in the movie,” Gorman said. “And that’s what we really want to deliver on, is just an authentic ‘Sims’ experience, and really have the most expansive ‘Sims’ offering we’ve ever had to bring that delight and share the experience of playing ‘The Sims’ with so many people.”
That includes popular memes such as at least one ladderless pool, which Gorman said she’s sure will show up at some point; answers to longtime fan questions like what happened to Bella Goth in The Sims 2, and nice little Easter eggs, such as Freezer Bunnies. None of these details are finalized yet, however, as the project is still early in production.