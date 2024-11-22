The Time I Have Left channels Persona and Death Stranding in a spectacular new trailer
Last night a showcase full of indie games called The Mix Fall Showcase showed off a bunch of incredible-looking games, but one in particular absolutely stole the show. It’s called The Time I Have Left, and if you haven’t seen or heard of it before, buckle up, because you’ll absolutely want to know all about it.
The Time I Have Left is, as developer Ground Game Atelier describes it, a time-driven escape adventure RPG with a big focus on storytelling. That’s a lot of words, so let’s break it down — this game is a turn-based RPG in which you travel through different levels from which you need to escape, each of which has a time limit.
Players will take on the role of Aline, a woman who has a mysterious condition that will kill her in six hours. You have to guide Aline through a mysterious colony, and help her make the most of her time. If you’re still not getting it just yet, watch the trailer below:
As you can see, it’s very stylish, with combat that looks like a fun twist on a familiar-looking Persona-ish turn-based combat system and visuals that look like they’re straight from the deeply weird brain of Hideo Kojima in his Death Stranding phase. There’s a little bit of AI: The Somnium Files in there too, and a bunch of stuff that seems totally original and looks incredible.
The Time I Have Left has a new demo on Steam now – which I’ll definitely be checking out over the weekend – and if you like what you see or play, you should consider supporting the game on its Kickstarter page. Ground Game Atelier is asking for €50,000 to finish the game, of which it’s currently raised about €5000 — not bad at all for a Kickstarter that’s just started. Unfortunately, it looks like if it doesn’t reach its goal, the game likely won’t make it to market, so hopefully it gets the push it needs after players check out the new demo.