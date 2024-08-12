The Witcher 4 will feature Geralt in a smaller role, voice actor says
Doug Cockle, the English voice actor for Geralt of Rivia in CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher series, said on a video with Fall Damage that his role would be present in the upcoming The Witcher 4, though the game wouldn’t be focusing on the hero of the first three titles.
“The Witcher 4 has been announced and I can’t say anything about it,” Cockle stated – only to give viewers a small and vague crumb of information anyways: “Geralt will be part of the game. We just don’t know how much. The game won’t focus on Geralt, so it’s not about him this time.”
Of course, this is pretty much what everyone expected – after all, Geralt’s story found such a good ending in The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine that it’d be a shame to drag the old man out of retirement entirely for the next game. Let the man enjoy his vineyard.
Cockle quickly relativized his statement a little, saying that he hadn’t seen any script yet and that even if he’d seen any, he wouldn’t be allowed to talk about it. “I could be lying through my teeth, but I’m not,” he added. “Or am I?”
So, for all we know, Geralt might simply appear as a card in the second edition of Gwent.
Fans have been speculating that Ciri would be The Witcher 4’s protagonist, as the latest entry into the series pretty much prepared her for that, but we simply don’t know at this point.
At the beginning of the year CD Projekt RED aimed to have at least 400 employees working on the full production of Polaris, as the game is called internally, by the middle of 2024.
A follow-up to Cyberpunk 2077, codenamed Orion, is in production at CDPR’s growing North American studios as well.