Video Games

The Witcher 4 will feature Geralt in a smaller role, voice actor says

Which would make sense

Marco Wutz

CD Projekt Red

Doug Cockle, the English voice actor for Geralt of Rivia in CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher series, said on a video with Fall Damage that his role would be present in the upcoming The Witcher 4, though the game wouldn’t be focusing on the hero of the first three titles.

“The Witcher 4 has been announced and I can’t say anything about it,” Cockle stated – only to give viewers a small and vague crumb of information anyways: “Geralt will be part of the game. We just don’t know how much. The game won’t focus on Geralt, so it’s not about him this time.”

Of course, this is pretty much what everyone expected – after all, Geralt’s story found such a good ending in The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine that it’d be a shame to drag the old man out of retirement entirely for the next game. Let the man enjoy his vineyard. 

Cockle quickly relativized his statement a little, saying that he hadn’t seen any script yet and that even if he’d seen any, he wouldn’t be allowed to talk about it. “I could be lying through my teeth, but I’m not,” he added. “Or am I?”

So, for all we know, Geralt might simply appear as a card in the second edition of Gwent.

Fans have been speculating that Ciri would be The Witcher 4’s protagonist, as the latest entry into the series pretty much prepared her for that, but we simply don’t know at this point.

At the beginning of the year CD Projekt RED aimed to have at least 400 employees working on the full production of Polaris, as the game is called internally, by the middle of 2024.

A follow-up to Cyberpunk 2077, codenamed Orion, is in production at CDPR’s growing North American studios as well.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News