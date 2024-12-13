CD Projekt Red debuts Witcher 4 trailer at The Game Awards 2024, and Ciri's taking center stage this time
CD Projekt Red showed off a first look at The Witcher 4, aka Polaris during The Game Awards 2024, and it's quite the look. The first Witcher 4 trailer goes over the outline of a quest, where the star of the show takes on a monster to save a village from sacrificing one of their own.
That star isn't Geralt, either. Ciri is taking over as protagonist of the series, leaving Geralt of Rivia to his more than deserved retirement in the warm hills of his Toussaint vineyard.
Naturally, this ends one of the longest-standing debates around The Witcher 3 as well – the talk around which of the game’s endings is canonical. With Ciri very much looking like a Witcher and continuing Geralt’s legacy in The Witcher 4, we can safely assume that she neither disappeared, nor was crowned empress. Unless this trailer is a massive red herring, of course.
Geralt voice actor Doug Cockle previously stated that his character – and the protagonist of the first trilogy – would have a small role in The Witcher 4.
With this announcement, 2025 may be even more stacked than before, if The Witcher 4 launches in 2025, adding to big launches like Civilization 7, Monster Hunter Wilds, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and GTA 6 – assuming the lack of unfortunate delays, that is.