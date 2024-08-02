Every THQ Nordic Showcase 2024 announcement: Wreckfest 2 reveal, Gothic remake gameplay and more
THQ Nordic has just held its showcase, allowing players to grab a sneak peek at five upcoming games from the publisher. Giving a first look at unannounced titles, and updates on previously known games, we got a good overview of everything coming from the big-name publisher. If you missed out on the showcase, or just want to refresh yourself on what was shown, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything that was announced during the THQ Nordic Showcase 2024.
Wreckfest 2
Opening the showcase, THQ Nordic revealed that a sequel is incoming for its popular 2017 demolition derby racing game. Alongside the banger-style racing that fans will remember from the original game, Wreckfest 2 will include a number of new features and improvements over the first game. Cars will now be fully customizable, down to the smallest detail, and there will be new race modes, such as career mode, as well as single-player and multiplayer. No release date for this one yet, but it will launch on both PC and console.
The Eternal Life of Goldman
A previously unannounced and all-new IP, The Eternal Life of Goldman is a hand-drawn 2D platformer. The development team is particularly proud of the art in the game as the world is incredibly detailed, not just in the characters but in the foregrounds and backgrounds, too. The story takes inspiration from different fables, and features movement techniques from popular platformers, like Rayman’s grapple or DuckTales’ pogo. Goldman’s cane is essential to gameplay, and you upgrade it as you progress to unlock new movement options. The Eternal Life of Goldman will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Titan Quest 2
It’s been a while since we last saw it, but we finally got more gameplay footage for Titan Quest 2. Similar to the original game, the team says it will be a pure ARPG and is hesitant to mix the series with other genres. In particular, the team wanted to showcase the handcrafted combat encounters, promising that no two encounters will feel the same, while boss fights will come with unique abilities to catch you off your guard. Character progression will focus on masteries, and players will be able to level up their characters by combining these together. Disappointingly, we neither got a release date, nor a platform announcement for Titan Quest 2.
Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
Announced as part of the February 2024 Nintendo Direct, a remake of the original Epic Mickey game will launch on September 24, 2024. The game has seen a huge graphical upgrade over the 2010 release, though the original gameplay and story have been left mostly intact save for some new features. It will run at 60fps with 4k resolution and feature gyroscopic controls on both Nintendo Switch and PS5. It will maintain the multiple endings of the original, and has also added a photo mode for players to share with others. Those who pre-order will also be able to grab a number of free character costumes. Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is launching on all modern platforms.
Gothic
Also known as the Gothic 1 Remake, we received a lot more information about the return of this cult classic. The third-person immersive simulator will receive a comeback where exploration, narrative and combat are the three tent poles of the remake. The showcase featured a large amount of gameplay footage, and the team promised more complex NPC interactions and crafting mechanics. There will also be updated combat options, and the team claimed to have made the UI as minimal as possible to help with immersion. No release date or platform information for this one either.