Steam’s most popular cozy game has a release date
The hotly anticipated Tiny Glade, currently Steam’s most wishlisted cozy game, has a release date at last, and it’s not far off. Tiny Glade launches for PC via Steam on September 23, 2024, with its serene take on Townscaper building.
Your goal in Tiny Glade is just building whatever you see fit. Charming little cottages, grand castles, woodland getaways – you name it, you can probably build it. Like Townscaper, Tiny Glade is reactive, which means it responds to your choices in pre-determined ways. If, for example, you’re building a path and approach a wall, Tiny Glade automatically creates a doorway or archway.
What has me the most interested is just how frictionless the building process is. The Tiny Glade release date trailer shows off new water features, including a lovely little pond outside a cottage. Five seconds before that, the pond was a garden pathway, but with a quick palette and tool change, boom. Instant landscaping. Despite the ease of use, it still looks like there’s plenty of depth in bringing your creations to life – no surprise it’s so popular ahead of launch, then.
Most wishlisted cozy game sounds pretty niche, but Tiny Glade is making a name for itself elsewhere on Steam’s charts, too. It’s in the top 20 most wishlisted games on the site period, in the 19th spot just in front of Mecha Break. Considering the top 20 is full of games such as Black Myth Wukong, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Marvel Rivals, and Monster Hunter Wilds, that’s a big achievement.
If you’re wondering what it’s all about and don’t want to actually buy the game to see, you can download a free Tiny Glade demo on Steam and tinker with some castle building in a gorgeous little peaceful meadow.