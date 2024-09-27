Video Games

TNA wrestlers could be in WWE 2K25, but only if WWE agrees to it

If you believe in Joe Hendry, there might be good news about TNA wrestlers appearing in WWE 2K25

Earlier this year the wrestling world was taken aback when it was revealed that WWE and TNA had come to an agreement that saw wrestlers from each company appear on the other’s shows.

In the months since we’ve seen the likes of TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and the ever-popular Joe Hendry appear on NXT for multiple weeks at a time, while various NXT wrestlers like Arianna Grace, Tatum Paxley, and Wendy Choo have wrestled on TNA programming.

Fans have been enjoying the unpredictability of this partnership and wrestlers like TNA World Champion Moose have been very positive about the working relationship between the two companies, so fans have raised questions about where else TNA stars could appear in the WWE world.

With the release of WWE 2K24’s final DLC approaching in November, and WWE 2K25 likely to release in March of next year, fans are excited by the possibility of a select few TNA wrestlers appearing in the long-running game series. There have been moves in the right direction, as it was recently revealed that Jordynne Grace has done motion capture for the game – though it is common practice for non-WWE wrestlers to do this, even when they don’t appear in the game, so it might not mean much.

However, when asked about how likely this is to happen, wrestling insiders Fightful Select explained that the current partnership deal between TNA and WWE wouldn’t be enough to make it happen. TNA would need a separate agreement with both 2K and WWE, and the individual wrestlers would also need to approve their inclusion, as TNA wrestlers are independent contractors, the company doesn’t have the right to license them out.

It will still be a while before any official reveals appear for WWE 2K25 though, so there is plenty of time for 2K, WWE, and TNA to iron out an agreement.

