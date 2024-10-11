Tomb Raider celebrates 100 million sales with a new trio of remasters
Crystal Dynamics has grand news to share ahead of Tomb Raider’s 28th anniversary later this month: The franchise has sold more than 100 million games over the course of its lifetime. The studio called this “a remarkable achievement that’s a testament to the passion and enthusiasm of you, our incredible fans.”
Celebrating this milestone – and the anniversary – is the announcement of Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, which will be released on February 14, 2025.
This remastered trio will follow the same formula as Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, which was launched earlier this year. The port specialists at Aspyr, who’ve just recently announced a port for Star Wars – Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles, once again helm the production.
“Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered includes Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation (1999), Tomb Raider: Chronicles (2000), and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness (2003), each remastered with improved visuals that bring new life to environments, characters, and artifacts, with the option to toggle between classic and modern graphics on the fly,” the announcement said.
“There are a variety of gameplay enhancements, as well: choose to play with new modern controls, inspired by later entries in the series for smoother movement and camera capability, or classic tank-style controls. You’ll also find quality-of-life updates like boss health bars, a new Photo Mode, and new achievements and trophies on supported platforms nodding to iconic moments from the series.”
Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch for a price of $29.99 USD – pre-orders are open for those who feel sure about purchasing the trilogy already.