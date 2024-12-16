Elden Ring sales surpass the combined total of all Dark Souls games sales before 2022
Elden Ring sales have reached the same combined sales for all Dark Souls games – prior to 2022, at least – in just two years. FromSoftware announced the sales milestone as an afterthought in a press release following Elden Ring Nightreign’s announcement at The Game Awards 2024 and said Elden Ring has sold 28.6 million copies since it launched in February 2022.
That’s up almost 9 million copies since February 2023, helped, no doubt, by the anticipation and release of Shadow of the Erdtree, Elden Ring’s big – and only – expansion that launched in summer 2024.
Prior to Elden Ring’s release, FromSoft said the Dark Souls games, including Dark Souls remastered and excluding Demon’s Souls, sold a combined total of just over 27 million. Of course, the trilogy and remake have sold more since 2022, but the noteworthy thing here is that it took four games 11 years to reach that amount. Elden Ring, one game with one expansion, exceeded it in two.
With numbers like that, it’s no wonder FromSoftware decided a return to The Lands Between was in order for their next game, Elden Ring Nightreign. It’s a pseudo-sequel set in The Lands Between where you and a few other players – embodying specific archetypes with unique powers, instead of building a flexible class – try to survive three nights. These nights are never the same, and once the sun sets, that’s when bosses from Elden Ring and other Souls games try their best to flatten you.
If that piques your interest, you don’t have long to wait for more. FromSoft is hosting the first Elden Ring Nightreign technical test in February 2025.