Total War: Warhammer 3 adds Arbaal the Undefeated as free Legendary Lord in Update 6.0

The 100th Legendary Lord in Total War: Warhammer

Arbaal the Undefeated will be added to Total War: Warhammer 3 as a free Legendary Lord on December 12, 2024. This marks a monumental milestone for the franchise, as he’ll become the 100th Legendary Lord made available over the course of the trilogy.

The champion of Khorne will be part of Update 6.0 for the game, which releases alongside the upcoming DLC, Omens of Destruction, and brings major reworks for the Daemons of Khorne, Ogre Kingdoms, and Greenskins.

Bored of the world, because it no longer harbored any worthy foes, Arbaal is said to have ridden into the Realms of Chaos to challenge the Blood God himself. What exactly transpired there is not known, though Arbaal was not seen or heard from for hundreds of years after going on his quest. He finally returned to take part in the siege of Praag, personally breaking the city gates.

Total War: Warhammer 3 Arbaal the Undefeated early concept art.
Arbaal the Undefeated as shown on some early concept art for Total War: Warhammer 3. / Creative Assembly / Sega

Riding a great Flesh Hound, Arbaal is said to be Khorne’s favorite champion and served as one of Archaon the Everchosen’s closest lieutenants during the End Times.

Though he earned the favor of the Blood God and lived for centuries, Arbaal remained a mortal – which is why he’ll probably lead a faction of the Warriors of Chaos in Total War: Warhammer 3, not the immortal Daemons of Khorne, though Creative Assembly has not specified this yet.

Total War: Warhammer 3 – Omens of Destruction will add plenty of content of the Daemons of Khorne, bringing Skulltaker as Legendary Lord, two Legendary Heroes, and a wave of new units to the faction.

