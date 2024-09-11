Next Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC brings two Legendary Heroes for Khorne
Creative Assembly has revealed additional details about the next Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC, which we already know will feature content for the Daemons of Khorne, Greenskins, and Ogres.
U’Zhul Skulltaker, Gorbad Ironclaw, and Golgfag Maneater have previously been confirmed as the Legendary Lords of the three upcoming factions alongside a few units that will be added – and in that regard we have some new information now.
The Daemons of Khorne will receive a new lord type to bolster their ranks, but no generic hero class – instead, two Legendary Heroes have been confirmed for them: Scyla Anfingrimm and Skarr Bloodwrath.
Bloodwrath in particular is very interesting, because he is a character from the End Times – the final content wave for Warhammer Fantasy before the setting was canned for Age of Sigmar. It was previously unclear whether CA could take characters and units from this particular piece of lore, but the inclusion of Skarr Bloodwrath is a clear signal that End Times stuff is on the table.
Another tidbit about Khorne we got is that Skulltaker can reinforce his Cloak of Skulls’ powers by adding the skulls of defeated lords to it.
For the Greenskins, the developers confirmed the addition of Savage Orc Great Shamans as a new generic lord type – this is very nice, since we don’t have any Savage Orc leaders right now. Wurrzag, the Great Prophet, will also be moved to the Southlands in the update accompanying the DLC.
Greenskin leader Gorbad Ironclaw’s mechanics will revolve around his talent for strategy – he’ll receive various buffs and bonuses thanks to being inspired by his army compositions, so users may want to experiment around with different armies to obtain certain benefits.
Especially intriguing is how Golgfag Maneater’s Ogre faction will play: You’ll go around the map and accept mercenary contracts from other powers, being rewarded for your efforts and actions like gifting them settlements while you’re working for them. As long as you’re working for some faction, you won’t incur any diplomatic penalties for actions like taking cities or raiding – after all you’re just doing your job and everyone understands that. In fact, your ex-employer’s enemies may want to hire you if you do a good job against them.
The Ogres will also gain access to Yhetees as a new unit in the DLC.
Find an up-to-date summary of what each faction gets in the DLC below.
Khorne:
- U’Zhul Skulltaker (Legendary Lord)
- Free Legendary Lord
- Scyla Anfingrimm (Legendary Hero)
- Skarr Bloodwrath (Legendary Hero)
- Slaughter Brute (Unit)
Greenskins:
- Gorbad Ironclaw (Legendary Lord)
- Savage Orc Great Shaman (Generic Lord)
Ogre Kingdoms:
- Golgfag Maneater (Legendary Lord)
- Thundertusks (Unit)
- Blood Vultures (Unit)
- Yhetees (Unit)
The as-yet unnamed DLC is expected to arrive on PC at the end of 2024.