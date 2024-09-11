Video Games

Next Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC brings two Legendary Heroes for Khorne

More details about the upcoming DLC

Marco Wutz

Creative Assembly / Sega

Creative Assembly has revealed additional details about the next Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC, which we already know will feature content for the Daemons of Khorne, Greenskins, and Ogres.

U’Zhul Skulltaker, Gorbad Ironclaw, and Golgfag Maneater have previously been confirmed as the Legendary Lords of the three upcoming factions alongside a few units that will be added – and in that regard we have some new information now.

The Daemons of Khorne will receive a new lord type to bolster their ranks, but no generic hero class – instead, two Legendary Heroes have been confirmed for them: Scyla Anfingrimm and Skarr Bloodwrath.

Bloodwrath in particular is very interesting, because he is a character from the End Times – the final content wave for Warhammer Fantasy before the setting was canned for Age of Sigmar. It was previously unclear whether CA could take characters and units from this particular piece of lore, but the inclusion of Skarr Bloodwrath is a clear signal that End Times stuff is on the table.

Another tidbit about Khorne we got is that Skulltaker can reinforce his Cloak of Skulls’ powers by adding the skulls of defeated lords to it.

For the Greenskins, the developers confirmed the addition of Savage Orc Great Shamans as a new generic lord type – this is very nice, since we don’t have any Savage Orc leaders right now. Wurrzag, the Great Prophet, will also be moved to the Southlands in the update accompanying the DLC.

Greenskin leader Gorbad Ironclaw’s mechanics will revolve around his talent for strategy – he’ll receive various buffs and bonuses thanks to being inspired by his army compositions, so users may want to experiment around with different armies to obtain certain benefits.

Especially intriguing is how Golgfag Maneater’s Ogre faction will play: You’ll go around the map and accept mercenary contracts from other powers, being rewarded for your efforts and actions like gifting them settlements while you’re working for them. As long as you’re working for some faction, you won’t incur any diplomatic penalties for actions like taking cities or raiding – after all you’re just doing your job and everyone understands that. In fact, your ex-employer’s enemies may want to hire you if you do a good job against them.

The Ogres will also gain access to Yhetees as a new unit in the DLC.

Find an up-to-date summary of what each faction gets in the DLC below.

Khorne:

  • U’Zhul Skulltaker (Legendary Lord)
  • Free Legendary Lord
  • Scyla Anfingrimm (Legendary Hero)
  • Skarr Bloodwrath (Legendary Hero)
  • Slaughter Brute (Unit)

Greenskins:

  • Gorbad Ironclaw (Legendary Lord)
  • Savage Orc Great Shaman (Generic Lord)

Ogre Kingdoms:

  • Golgfag Maneater (Legendary Lord)
  • Thundertusks (Unit)
  • Blood Vultures (Unit)
  • Yhetees (Unit)

The as-yet unnamed DLC is expected to arrive on PC at the end of 2024.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News