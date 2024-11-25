Video Games

The next Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC will finally get a trailer this week

Tuesday Newsday is back on the menu

Marco Wutz

Creative Assembly / Sega

Creative Assembly has teased the release of a trailer for the next Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC for November 26, 2024 – that’s this coming Tuesday. Players have been eagerly anticipating the trailer and it looks like the return of traditional Tuesday Newsday will deliver just that.

The upcoming expansion will feature a bloodthirsty mix of Daemons of Khorne, Ogre Kingdoms, and Greenskins.

CA already revealed the Legendary Lords included in the package: U’Zhul Skulltaker, Golgfag Maneater, and Gorbad Ironclaw will lead their respective factions into the field. In addition, the Daemons of Khorne will receive a free Legendary Lord, which is almost certainly going to be Arbaal the Undefeated – though this is not 100% confirmed just yet.

The as-yet unnamed DLC will feature two Legendary Heroes for Khorne in the form of Scyla Anfingrimm and Skarr Bloodwrath. Additional Legendary Lord types and units are on the menu for most of the factions.

Patch 5.3 for Total War: Warhammer 3 already added some light reworks for the Ogre Kingdoms in preparation for the DLC’s mechanical additions.

Sega recently praised CA for the recovery of Total War after a very rough patch and emphasized the strong sales of the series’ DLC. Creative Assembly previously stated that it would look at the sales numbers for the Thrones of Decay DLC to decide the form future expansions would take, since Thrones of Decay featured an experimental sales model that allowed players to purchase the individual factions of the DLC separately from each other – a consumer-friendly model that received a lot of positive feedback from the community. 

It’s currently unclear whether the next expansion will follow the same formula, but we’ll find out soon enough – it’s supposed to launch before the end of the year.

Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

