The next Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC will finally get a trailer this week
Creative Assembly has teased the release of a trailer for the next Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC for November 26, 2024 – that’s this coming Tuesday. Players have been eagerly anticipating the trailer and it looks like the return of traditional Tuesday Newsday will deliver just that.
The upcoming expansion will feature a bloodthirsty mix of Daemons of Khorne, Ogre Kingdoms, and Greenskins.
CA already revealed the Legendary Lords included in the package: U’Zhul Skulltaker, Golgfag Maneater, and Gorbad Ironclaw will lead their respective factions into the field. In addition, the Daemons of Khorne will receive a free Legendary Lord, which is almost certainly going to be Arbaal the Undefeated – though this is not 100% confirmed just yet.
The as-yet unnamed DLC will feature two Legendary Heroes for Khorne in the form of Scyla Anfingrimm and Skarr Bloodwrath. Additional Legendary Lord types and units are on the menu for most of the factions.
Patch 5.3 for Total War: Warhammer 3 already added some light reworks for the Ogre Kingdoms in preparation for the DLC’s mechanical additions.
Sega recently praised CA for the recovery of Total War after a very rough patch and emphasized the strong sales of the series’ DLC. Creative Assembly previously stated that it would look at the sales numbers for the Thrones of Decay DLC to decide the form future expansions would take, since Thrones of Decay featured an experimental sales model that allowed players to purchase the individual factions of the DLC separately from each other – a consumer-friendly model that received a lot of positive feedback from the community.
It’s currently unclear whether the next expansion will follow the same formula, but we’ll find out soon enough – it’s supposed to launch before the end of the year.