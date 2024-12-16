Video Games

Total War: Warhammer 3 Hotfix 6.0.1 patch notes – splash damage bug fixed

Creative Assembly has addressed a major post-DLC issue

Creative Assembly has published a small update for Total War: Warhammer 3 on December 16, 2025, to address a major bug that made its way into the game alongside Update 6.0 and Omens of Destruction, the title’s latest DLC. Hotfix 6.0.1, released on December 16, 2024, has reverted changes that led to attacks dealing splash damage no longer working as intended, which was a major point of frustration for players right after the launch of Update 6.0.

The developers also added some missing text strings from a few tooltips and made additional balance adjustments in this update – though details on the latter are still forthcoming. Another hotfix is planned for later in the week to work on other known issues with the current version of the game.

Find the full Total War: Warhammer 3 Hotfix 6.0.1 patch notes below.

Total War: Warhammer 3 Hotfix 6.0.1 patch notes

  • Reverted various splash attack max target counts to match at least the minimum number of splash zones units have in metadata.

Explanation from the developers: “In 6.0.0 we made a change to the maximum number of targets a splash attack can hit based on a weapon strength ratio, this change was originally intended to apply to single entity units only and inadvertently was applied to monstrous infantry, cavalry and infantry units. This caused a series of issues with how our splash attacks are calculated, we have reverted the changes to these units while maintaining the single entity splash attack changes. After this hotfix you will see monstrous infantry, cavalry and infantry return to their pre-patch 6.0.0 state. There is a chance this may still affect some units, so please do keep reporting any issues you come across so we can investigate further.”

  • Added missing text strings from a small number of tooltips.

Explanation from the developers: “Whilst we're aware of other issues present in the game at the moment, currently set to be addressed in a further Hotfix releasing later this week, we had the opportunity to include this one as part of today’s fix, and isn't representative of our current prioritisation of certain issues.”

