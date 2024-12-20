Total War: Warhammer 3 Hotfix 6.0.2 patch notes – two free units and lots of fixes
Creative Assembly has released another update for Total War: Warhammer 3, like the studio had promised earlier this week. Hotfix 6.0.2, which is available on PC since December 20, 2024, has lots of fixes to offer, but also comes bearing gifts.
Squig Herds and the Black Orc Big Boss have been added to the core Greenskin roster for every player regardless of their owned DLCs. The move is not entirely a holiday present: The latest orc Legendary Lord to be added to the game, Gorbad Ironclaw, can’t use every last one of his tactics if he doesn’t have access to these troop types, meaning players owning Omens of Destruction but not the DLCs these other units originated from could not use him to his full potential. CA has apologized for the oversight and fixed it in this update.
Find the full Total War: Warhammer 3 Hotfix 6.0.2 patch notes below.
Total War: Warhammer 3 Hotfix 6.0.2 patch notes
Performance
- Fixed a soft lock that occurred after Valkia retreated from the Spear of Slaupnir battle mission.
Campaign
- Sneaky Rogues can now be used with any large monster, not just Rogue Idols
- Sneaky Rogues mission now requires 25 monsters to be recruited
- Added a camp limit check for Ogre camps.
- Decreased the amount of Treasury and Meat gained from Golgfag's Contracts to align with the intended design.
- Fixed an issue where Arbaal could receive the defeat dilemma after losing a Lightning Strike battle as a reinforcing army (i.e., not actively participating in the battle).
- Increased the amount of Planz gained from battles as Gorbad (1 → 2).
- Fixed an issue where Arbaal could sometimes receive more than eight Challenges of Khorne simultaneously.
- Fixed an issue where advice about a Chaos God becoming ascendant in the Great Game would play for factions without Unholy Manifestations.
- Fixed an issue where Blood Host armies that were reinforcing would not have their attrition immunity timers updated after winning a battle.
- Fixed a bug where the 'Travel to Client' teleport for Golgfag was unavailable when any lord or settlement from the player faction was involved in a siege (either on attack or defence).
- Fixed a bug where the High Elves' Alith Anar's Stalking stance did not display the correct icon.
- Fixed a bug where Vampire Coast Lords were unable to enter Dig stance to uncover treasure.
- Fixed an issue where Vampire Counts were missing the ambush stance.
- Fixed a bug where, if the Ogre Camp ranks up, its stance reverts to Raiding stance.
- Fixed a bug where, if an Ogre Camp recruits units from within itself, it drops out of Encamp stance and switches to Raiding stance.
- Fixed an issue where loaned armies had no available stances.
- Fixed an issue where the Khorne technology 'Giant Slayer' was not applying to Khorngor units.
- Fixed the Khorne technology 'Rage Within' – it no longer incorrectly targets non-infantry units.
- Fixed several issues where abilities and attributes were not functioning for the following Golgfag banners: Bomb Lobber, Bone Muncha, Feral, and Slayer.
- Fixed an issue where Scyla Anfingrimm would not have his innate trait when playing as Daemons of Chaos.
- Added Lightning Strike to Skarsnik's 'Ready & Waitin'' skill.
- Fixed an issue where Slaughtermasters and Butchers were not receiving Skrag's recruit rank bonus when recruited from Camps.
- Reduced Mangler Squig recruitment time from 2 turns to 1.
- Slightly adjusted Golgfag's victory conditions – gifts to clients now count as occupied settlements.
- Fixed a bug where the Ogre Camps scripted tour text said 'sent' instead of 'send'.
Battle
- Fixed an issue where fighting in the new regions added to southern Cathay could result in a blank battle map.
- Fixed an issue preventing the Pit of Shades from targeting the ground correctly.
- Fixed a bug where certain units, including Oxyotl and Gyrobombers, could turn and fire multiple volleys at once.
- The Unstoppable Choppas ability now does +50% weapon strength up from 25%.
- Fixed a bug where Arbaal on Fleshound bent too far forward during a rider defend animation.
- Fixed an issue in Skulltaker's quest battle where the enemy Dwarf Runelord's model appeared corrupted.
- Fixed an issue with the artillery manual aiming mode using ALT + Right-click.
- Increased the Meat cap from post-battle captives from 62 to 250.
- Fixed an issue where, at times, the number of Mangler Squigs that survived a battle differed from the number of units alive in the post-battle.