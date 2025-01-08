Video Games

Creative Assembly seems to be setting up long-term support for Total War: Warhammer 3 in Sofia

Freeing up resources in the United Kingdom

Creative Assembly has put out yet another job listing, this time for a battle game designer at its studio in Sofia, Bulgaria. Crucially, candidates for the role are recommended to bring familiarity with both real-life history and the Warhammer setting, indicating that the position is focused on Total War: Warhammer 3, which combines both of these aspects.

This may well suggest that CA is putting the long-term support of Total War: Warhammer 3 into the hands of the capable team in Sofia, which is very familiar with this role, having worked on a variety of DLC for Total War: Rome 2 before making Total War: Troy and Total War: Pharaoh. A part of the latest Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC, Omens of Destruction, was contributed by the Bulgarian team as well following the completion of their work on Pharaoh.

If the office at Sofia takes over the main work on Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC, as seems to be the general plan, additional resources at the studio’s base in the United Kingdom will be freed up to focus on the next mainline Total War game, whatever that will be.

From historical settings like World War 1 to fictional universes like Star Wars and Warhammer 40,000 everything seems to be on the table – and, crucially, a new engine appears to be in the works at CA to power this new era of Total War, which may see the series arrive on consoles alongside PC.

CA confirmed that both historical and fantasy Total War games are currently in production and has stated that it wants to announce a new Total War game towards the end of 2025. In the same statement, the studio confirmed changes to its business practices with future titles no longer featuring pre-order factions or blood packs that must be purchased separately.

CA Sofia being reinforced to take over DLC duties for Total War: Warhammer 3 is probably the best outcome for everyone, guaranteeing the long-term support of the game by an experienced and very capable team while adding veteran manpower to a brand-new project. 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Total War that will shape the future of the series.

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

