Creative Assembly seems to be setting up long-term support for Total War: Warhammer 3 in Sofia
Creative Assembly has put out yet another job listing, this time for a battle game designer at its studio in Sofia, Bulgaria. Crucially, candidates for the role are recommended to bring familiarity with both real-life history and the Warhammer setting, indicating that the position is focused on Total War: Warhammer 3, which combines both of these aspects.
This may well suggest that CA is putting the long-term support of Total War: Warhammer 3 into the hands of the capable team in Sofia, which is very familiar with this role, having worked on a variety of DLC for Total War: Rome 2 before making Total War: Troy and Total War: Pharaoh. A part of the latest Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC, Omens of Destruction, was contributed by the Bulgarian team as well following the completion of their work on Pharaoh.
If the office at Sofia takes over the main work on Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC, as seems to be the general plan, additional resources at the studio’s base in the United Kingdom will be freed up to focus on the next mainline Total War game, whatever that will be.
From historical settings like World War 1 to fictional universes like Star Wars and Warhammer 40,000 everything seems to be on the table – and, crucially, a new engine appears to be in the works at CA to power this new era of Total War, which may see the series arrive on consoles alongside PC.
CA confirmed that both historical and fantasy Total War games are currently in production and has stated that it wants to announce a new Total War game towards the end of 2025. In the same statement, the studio confirmed changes to its business practices with future titles no longer featuring pre-order factions or blood packs that must be purchased separately.
CA Sofia being reinforced to take over DLC duties for Total War: Warhammer 3 is probably the best outcome for everyone, guaranteeing the long-term support of the game by an experienced and very capable team while adding veteran manpower to a brand-new project. 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Total War that will shape the future of the series.