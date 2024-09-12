Video Games

Total War: Warhammer 3 devs clarify that no Egrimm van Horstmann DLC is planned right now

Fans got a little overzealous

Marco Wutz

HoYoverse

Rich Aldridge, the game director of Total War: Warhammer 3, clarified that Creative Assembly is currently not planning another DLC featuring the Daemons of Tzeentch and, specifically, popular character Egrimm van Horstmann.

“I’m so glad you’re championing the idea of us making Egrimm,” he wrote. “I want him too!”

He continued: “When I mentioned in the video that he would better suit a DLC rather than a patch, I meant that it takes a vast amount of time, effort and money from across the team to do a character like him justice, so I didn’t want you all to get your hopes up that you’d see him in one of our interim patches like 5.2 or 5.3. He is on our loooooong to-do list with lots of other things you're requesting, and while we aren't currently planning a new Tzeentch DLC specifically or Egrimm anytime soon, we still plan to introduce other characters you're all super passionate about through FLC and maybe one day Egrimm in this capacity too!”

The video Aldridge is talking about is CA’s latest vlog on the next Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC, in which the developers revealed some of the content and mechanics players can expect to see, such as two Legendary Heroes for Khorne.

The DLC will feature content for the Daemons of Khorne, Greenskins, and Ogres with U’Zhul Skulltaker, Gorbad Ironclaw, and Golgfag Maneater being confirmed as its Legendary Lords alongside one free Legendary Lord for Khorne – the Blood God will evidently have his due.

In the video, Aldridge mentioned Egrimm van Horstmann, a sorcerer following Tzeentch, as a character the team would love to implement as well. Egrimm has a pretty ardent group of fans inside the Total War: Warhammer 3 community, who went a little overboard after hearing this sentence and viewed it as confirmation that the subject of their admiration would get his own DLC one day.

As the game director stated, Egrimm’s introduction is most likely going to happen as a free Legendary Lord at some point down the road – but not anytime soon.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News