Total War: Warhammer 3 devs clarify that no Egrimm van Horstmann DLC is planned right now
Rich Aldridge, the game director of Total War: Warhammer 3, clarified that Creative Assembly is currently not planning another DLC featuring the Daemons of Tzeentch and, specifically, popular character Egrimm van Horstmann.
“I’m so glad you’re championing the idea of us making Egrimm,” he wrote. “I want him too!”
He continued: “When I mentioned in the video that he would better suit a DLC rather than a patch, I meant that it takes a vast amount of time, effort and money from across the team to do a character like him justice, so I didn’t want you all to get your hopes up that you’d see him in one of our interim patches like 5.2 or 5.3. He is on our loooooong to-do list with lots of other things you're requesting, and while we aren't currently planning a new Tzeentch DLC specifically or Egrimm anytime soon, we still plan to introduce other characters you're all super passionate about through FLC and maybe one day Egrimm in this capacity too!”
The video Aldridge is talking about is CA’s latest vlog on the next Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC, in which the developers revealed some of the content and mechanics players can expect to see, such as two Legendary Heroes for Khorne.
The DLC will feature content for the Daemons of Khorne, Greenskins, and Ogres with U’Zhul Skulltaker, Gorbad Ironclaw, and Golgfag Maneater being confirmed as its Legendary Lords alongside one free Legendary Lord for Khorne – the Blood God will evidently have his due.
In the video, Aldridge mentioned Egrimm van Horstmann, a sorcerer following Tzeentch, as a character the team would love to implement as well. Egrimm has a pretty ardent group of fans inside the Total War: Warhammer 3 community, who went a little overboard after hearing this sentence and viewed it as confirmation that the subject of their admiration would get his own DLC one day.
As the game director stated, Egrimm’s introduction is most likely going to happen as a free Legendary Lord at some point down the road – but not anytime soon.