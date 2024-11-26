Total War: Warhammer 3 – Omens of Destruction release date set for December 2024
Creative Assembly and Sega have announced that Total War: Warhammer 3 – Omens of Destruction will be released on December 12, 2024, for PC.
The DLC will feature U’Zhul Skulltaker, Golgfag Maneater, and Gorbad Ironclaw as Legendary Lords for the Daemons of Khorne, Ogre Kingdoms, and Greenskins, respectively. As it was the case for the Thrones of Decay DLC, you can purchase each Legendary Lord separately or get the full bundle.
Skulltaker is accompanied by two Legendary Heroes in Skarr Bloodwrath and Skyla Anfingrimm. Along with these characters, the Daemons of Khorne will get the following new units:
- Bloodspeaker
- Slaughterbrute
- Bloodbeasts
- Wrathmongers
- Skullreapers
- Khorngors
Skulltaker’s campaign and battle playstyle will be all about seeking mighty foes and dueling them, adding their severed heads to his Cloak of Skulls and empowering it further.
Golgfag Maneater, the renowned mercenary, roams the world taking on contracts. In battle, he’s bringing both melee and ranged weapons to bear as he slaughters waves of infantry. He brings the following new units to the Ogre Kingdoms alongside Legendary Hero Bragg the Gutsman:
- Ogre Paymaster
- Bruiser
- Golgfag’s Maneaters
- Pigback Riders
- Blood Vultures
- Yhetees
- Thundertusks
Gorbad Ironclaw is the smartest Orc Warboss around, leading him to experiment with various army compositions to unlock bonuses in battle. He arrives with the Legendary Hero Snagla Grobspit and the following new units for the Greenskins:
- Savage Orc Great Shaman
- Night Goblin Big Boss
- Black Orcs (Axe and Shield)
- Manger Squigs
- Colossal Squig
- Arachnarok (Flinger)
- Bolt Throwa
Watch the Total War: Warhammer 3 – Omens of Destruction DLC trailer below to see the new content in action:
Total War: Warhammer 3 – Omens of Destruction will arrive on December 12, 2024, along with Update 6.0 for the game, which brings free faction reworks for the Daemons of Khorne, Ogre Kingdoms, and Greenskins, as well as free Legendary Lord Arbaal the Undefeated.