Video Games

Total War: Warhammer 3 – Omens of Destruction release date set for December 2024

Unleash the might of Khorne, Ogres, and Greenskins

Marco Wutz

Creative Assembly / Sega

Creative Assembly and Sega have announced that Total War: Warhammer 3 – Omens of Destruction will be released on December 12, 2024, for PC. 

The DLC will feature U’Zhul Skulltaker, Golgfag Maneater, and Gorbad Ironclaw as Legendary Lords for the Daemons of Khorne, Ogre Kingdoms, and Greenskins, respectively. As it was the case for the Thrones of Decay DLC, you can purchase each Legendary Lord separately or get the full bundle.

Skulltaker is accompanied by two Legendary Heroes in Skarr Bloodwrath and Skyla Anfingrimm. Along with these characters, the Daemons of Khorne will get the following new units:

  • Bloodspeaker
  • Slaughterbrute
  • Bloodbeasts
  • Wrathmongers
  • Skullreapers
  • Khorngors
Total War: Warhammer 3 Omens of Destruction screenshot of Skulltaker.
U’Zhul Skulltaker leads the Daemons of Khorne. / Creative Assembly / Sega

Skulltaker’s campaign and battle playstyle will be all about seeking mighty foes and dueling them, adding their severed heads to his Cloak of Skulls and empowering it further.

Golgfag Maneater, the renowned mercenary, roams the world taking on contracts. In battle, he’s bringing both melee and ranged weapons to bear as he slaughters waves of infantry. He brings the following new units to the Ogre Kingdoms alongside Legendary Hero Bragg the Gutsman:

  • Ogre Paymaster
  • Bruiser
  • Golgfag’s Maneaters
  • Pigback Riders
  • Blood Vultures
  • Yhetees
  • Thundertusks
Total War: Warhammer 3 Omens of Destruction screenshot of Golgfag Maneater.
Golgfag Maneater leads the Ogre Kingdoms. / Creative Assembly / Sega

Gorbad Ironclaw is the smartest Orc Warboss around, leading him to experiment with various army compositions to unlock bonuses in battle. He arrives with the Legendary Hero Snagla Grobspit and the following new units for the Greenskins:

  • Savage Orc Great Shaman
  • Night Goblin Big Boss
  • Black Orcs (Axe and Shield)
  • Manger Squigs
  • Colossal Squig
  • Arachnarok (Flinger)
  • Bolt Throwa
Total War: Warhammer 3 Omens of Destruction screenshot of Golbad Ironclaw.
Golbad Ironclaw leads the Greenskins. / Creative Assembly / Sega

Watch the Total War: Warhammer 3 – Omens of Destruction DLC trailer below to see the new content in action:

Total War: Warhammer 3 – Omens of Destruction will arrive on December 12, 2024, along with Update 6.0 for the game, which brings free faction reworks for the Daemons of Khorne, Ogre Kingdoms, and Greenskins, as well as free Legendary Lord Arbaal the Undefeated.

Published |Modified
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News