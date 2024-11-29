Total War: Warhammer 3 – Omens of Destruction: Skulltaker starts in Lustria
Skulltaker, the Legendary Lord leading the Daemons of Khorne in Total War: Warhammer 3 – Omens of Destruction, will begin his trophy hunt in Hualotal, The Gwangee Valley. This gives players their very first opportunity to start the game in Lustria with a Daemon faction.
A lethal duellant, Skulltaker comes with monstrous melee stats as well as a good amount of resistance to ranged attacks and magic – plus, he’s immune to being flanked. In fact, as an ardent follower of Khorne he’s probably happy if more enemies come into his range at once.
His campaign, as a newly posted gameplay video showcased, will be all about searching out enemies with a high Champion’s Essence rating. All enemy lords steadily grow this by deeds such as winning battles, conquering settlements, and leveling up. The higher their Champion’s Essence, the worthier they are to face Skulltaker in battle. You’ll be incentivized to get stuck in and hunt such mighty opponents down, because collecting Champion’s Essence allows you to upgrade Skulltaker’s Skull Cloak.
More than just a fashion statement, the Skull Cloak provides its wearer with powerful bonuses, boosting his prowess in combat.
What’s more, Skulltaker gains the useful ability to teleport himself and his army directly to any worthy enemy once in a while – although the Daemon won’t stab his victims in the back after saying “nothing personal, kid.” As a true Khornate, Skulltaker honorably guts and beheads his prey from the front.
On top of the Skull Cloak, Skulltaker will have access to the reworked Daemons of Khorne faction mechanics, such as the Skull Throne, which nicely synergize with some of his own campaign goals. A quick heal for his entire army before teleporting it across the continent is pretty useful, right?
Omens of Destruction arrives on December 12, 2024, though you can purchase Skulltaker separately, if the other two lords aren’t to your liking.