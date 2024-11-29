Video Games

Total War: Warhammer 3 – Omens of Destruction: Skulltaker starts in Lustria

And he’s got a real anime move up his sleeve

Marco Wutz

Creative Assembly / SEGA

Skulltaker, the Legendary Lord leading the Daemons of Khorne in Total War: Warhammer 3 – Omens of Destruction, will begin his trophy hunt in Hualotal, The Gwangee Valley. This gives players their very first opportunity to start the game in Lustria with a Daemon faction.

A lethal duellant, Skulltaker comes with monstrous melee stats as well as a good amount of resistance to ranged attacks and magic – plus, he’s immune to being flanked. In fact, as an ardent follower of Khorne he’s probably happy if more enemies come into his range at once.

His campaign, as a newly posted gameplay video showcased, will be all about searching out enemies with a high Champion’s Essence rating. All enemy lords steadily grow this by deeds such as winning battles, conquering settlements, and leveling up. The higher their Champion’s Essence, the worthier they are to face Skulltaker in battle. You’ll be incentivized to get stuck in and hunt such mighty opponents down, because collecting Champion’s Essence allows you to upgrade Skulltaker’s Skull Cloak. 

More than just a fashion statement, the Skull Cloak provides its wearer with powerful bonuses, boosting his prowess in combat.

What’s more, Skulltaker gains the useful ability to teleport himself and his army directly to any worthy enemy once in a while – although the Daemon won’t stab his victims in the back after saying “nothing personal, kid.” As a true Khornate, Skulltaker honorably guts and beheads his prey from the front.

On top of the Skull Cloak, Skulltaker will have access to the reworked Daemons of Khorne faction mechanics, such as the Skull Throne, which nicely synergize with some of his own campaign goals. A quick heal for his entire army before teleporting it across the continent is pretty useful, right?

Total War: Warhammer 3 Omens of Destruction Skulltaker start position marked on a map.
Skulltaker's start position in Immortal Empires. / Creative Assembly / SEGA

Omens of Destruction arrives on December 12, 2024, though you can purchase Skulltaker separately, if the other two lords aren’t to your liking.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News