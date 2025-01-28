Total War: Warhammer 3 update 6.0.4 patch notes – fix for Ogre recruitment and more
Creative Assembly has published Hotfix 6.0.4 for Total War: Warhammer 3 on January 28, 2025, finally saving Golgfag Maneater and his fellow Ogres from endless frustration.
This patch added the ability for Ogre armies to recruit Regiments of Renown whenever they’re inside the circle of influence around an Ogre Camp. Previously, they needed to be in a province containing a city — but that was pretty silly, as it forced the notorious mercenary and nomad Golgfag Maneater to become sedentary.
Total War: Warhammer 3 update 6.0.4 patch notes
Performance
- Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to reset skill points for female characters.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when changing the factions on the left side of the Intrigue of the Court panel while playing as the High Elves.
- Fixed a possible crash that could occur when saving and reloading a save file after a manual battle.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to imprison a Military Convoy Lord.
- Fixed a crash that would occur when trying to select an Ogre Lord with over 100,000 Meat resource.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when using Eltharion’s Athel Tamarha imprisonment mechanic on an Ogre Tyrant or a Caravan Master.
- Fixed a very rare crash caused by a frame-based issue that would occur when triggering a VFX particle system e.g. artillery demolishing a structure during a siege.
- Fixed a crash in The Lost God Prologue campaign caused by selecting Spartak Matrosov in the Beacon settlement and pressing attack target.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when clicking or hovering over the zoom to army location button in the Challenges of Khorne screen while dragging the map.
Campaign
- Fixed a bug where Lords would not disengage from a settlement after selecting certain post battle options. This includes, but is not limited to, The Changeling when establishing a Trickster Cult and the Vampire Coast when establishing a Pirate Cove.
- Resolved an issue where Concealment Bombs were granted innately in the campaign, ensuring that the skill to grant them is now relevant/useful.
- Fixed a bug where armies obtained via Allegiance (borrowed from allied factions) with Scrap/Aspect/Mutation upgrades had access to those upgrades. Viewing the upgrades is now limited to cases where they exist, are not locked/excluded, or the army is loaned.
- Fixed an issue so that AI factions will now hire mercenaries from your Ogre camps.
- Eternal War spawned armies no longer trigger Daemons Reforged, aligning with the intended design.
- Ogre armies can now recruit Regiments of Renown when they are within the circle of influence of an Ogre Camp.
- Fixed an issue where WAAAGH! armies would erroneously execute underway interceptions.
- Fixed the Manufactory panel being inaccessible if no further upgrades were available.
- Fixed a bug for Orcs & Goblins where the Scrap Upgrades button would grey out when a unit is instantly recruited.
- Fixed an issue where a tooltip explaining that settlements razed by Khornate factions are blocked from occupation wouldn’t appear.
- Fixed a bug where Orcs & Goblins or Wood Elves could access Scrap or Aspects on Skaven units, causing Throt's Lab UI to appear broken.
- Fixed an issue with Challenges of Khorne battles where Challenge armies on the campaign minimap didn’t have icons.
- Fixed an issue with Challenges of Khorne battles so that players can now know if the Challenge army will be reinforced beforehand.
- Fixed a bug where Recruitment cost reduction rewards for Arbaal's Challenges were missing from event notifications, despite appearing in the Challenges of Khorne screen. Notifications now correctly display all rewards when receiving or completing a Challenge.
Battle
- Resolved some instances where ranged units will clump while reforming but we're still looking into further issues with this.
- Improved Gotrek and Felix’s initial survivability in ‘The Adventures of Gotrek and Felix’ quest battle (to Gotrek’s dismay).
- Fixed a bug where replays wouldn’t have projectile upgrades saved into them e.g. Elspeth’s Helstorm rocket batteries upgraded in the Imperial Gunnery School would fire 3 instead of 4 rockets in a volley.
- Fixed a bug where Unyielding Assault failed to prevent Melee Attack reductions from Fatigue.
- Fixed an issue where reinforcing AI units will be given the same order location and will clump together as they all try and pile on to complete their order.
- Fixed an issue where Kholek was missing persistent VFX sounds in campaign.
- Fixed an issue where Vampire Counts Corpse Carts were missing sound effects.
- Fixed a bug where the Foundry of Bones - Chaos was missing the lava lake and river sounds.
- Fixed a bug where certain environmental loops did not stop after a cutscene.
