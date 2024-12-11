Total War: Warhammer 3 Update 6.0 patch notes – map additions, race reworks, and more
Creative Assembly will release Update 6.0 for Total War: Warhammer 3 on December 12, 2024, alongside the Omens of Destruction DLC for PC. This patch brings massive changes to the title, including huge reworks for the Daemons of Khorne, Ogre Kingdoms, and Greenskins, as well as adding the free Legendary Lord Arbaal the Undefeated for the Daemons of Khorne.
The Immortal Empires map sees its playable area increased a little bit in this update with a new province being made accessible to the South of Cathay – the Cathayan Hinterlands. Now, before anyone takes this a hint towards Ind or Kuresh being added in the future, take note that CA made a statement clarifying that “this addition isn't indicative of future content; we just wanted to take the opportunity to create some extra playspace on the map. Have fun!”
With that out of the way, find the full Total War: Warhammer 3 Update 6.0 patch notes below.
Total War: Warhammer 3 Update 6.0 patch notes
Campaign – General
Content availability
As with some of our previous DLC releases some units and characters from our DLC are also available to other in-game factions. Below is a breakdown of Khorne units/characters and the factions that can access them.
Scyla Anfingrimm
- Daemons of Chaos
- Warriors of Chaos - Archaon, Sigvald, Kholek, Belakor, Valkia
- Norsca
Skarr Bloodwrath
- Daemons of Chaos
- Warriors of Chaos - Valkia
Bloodspeaker
- Warriors of Chaos - Valkia
Skullreapers & Wrathmongers
- Daemons of Chaos
- Warriors of Chaos - Valkia
Khorngors
- Daemons of Chaos
- Warriors of Chaos - Archaon, Sigvald, Kholek, Belakor, Valkia
- Beastmen
Bloodbeasts of Khorne & Slaughterbrute
- Daemons of Chaos
- Warriors of Chaos - Archaon, Sigvald, Kholek, Belakor, Valkia
Immortal Empires - Campaign Map Updates
A new province, the Cathayan Hinterlands, has been added south of Cathay, occupied by a new minor Orcs & Goblins faction, the Cluster-Eye Tribe.
The four regions in this province are: Gateway to Khuresh, Mountain Pass, Southern Outpost, and Hidden Landing (a port settlement). This new province provides our factions with more space in this corner of the map.
Additionally, Wurrzag has been relocated to the Southlands, now starting in the region of Cuexotl within the Central Jungle province. More details can be found in the Campaign - Orcs & Goblins section!
Daemonic Reforging
Over the lifetime of the game, Daemons have generally seen lower uptake than mortal units, as the campaign favours longevity over explosive action. Heavily armoured mortals can fight more battles back-to-back while the more aggressive Daemons tend to run out of steam due to battle casualties caused by daemonic instability and banishment.
To help bridge this gap, Daemon units with the Daemonic attribute can now be 'Reforged' after dying in battle, similar to "The Dead Rise Again" for the undead. Reforging chances and restored health depend on unit value, local corruption (favouring Daemonic or Undivided), Winds of Magic levels, and modifiers from skills, tech, and Daniel's devotion. This feature is available for all Daemonic factions and the Warriors of Chaos.
Landmarks
- Added 4 Khornate versions of existing landmarks in Lustria.
- Added 2 Orcs & Goblins versions of existing landmarks in the Old World.
- Introduced 3 new Orcs & Goblins landmarks inspired by Wurrzag's 8th edition journey to the Badlands.
Victory Condition Changes
The number of settlements required to Occupy, Sack, Loot, or Raze has been reduced to 30 for Short Victory conditions and 60 for Long Victory conditions. Please note that players will need to start a new campaign to see these changes reflected.
This adjustment addresses the overly long requirements, ensuring they align better with thematic goals and preventing campaigns from dragging on unnecessarily.
Campaign – Daemons of Khorne
Skull Throne
Redesigned with 10 unique actions and tiered rewards, offering bonuses like army boosts, growth, corruption stats and control. Spend skulls to progress and unlock higher-tier benefits.
Unholy Manifestations Update
Godly powers now offer improved rewards and a streamlined UI.
- Eternal War: Spawns an army. Upgrade: Adds +25% campaign movement after battle.
- Khorne’s Glare: Claims unoccupied ruins. Upgrade: Occupied ruins become tier 2.
- Slaughter Incarnate: +150% character XP gain (3 turns). Upgrade: +300% XP gain.
- Call of Battle: Razes settlements. Upgrade: Fully corrupts the province with Khorne.
Economy Adjustments
- Passive income now comes only from recruitment buildings, landmarks, and resources.
- Economy focuses on boosting global sacking and looting gains.
- Blood Hosts no longer have upkeep costs. Upkeep reduction buildings and Bloodletting improvements simplify management.
- Previously, Khorne’s recruitment costs were set at twice the baseline values (e.g., Exalted Bloodletters cost 2400 for Khorne but only 1200 for Daniel). Following a review of the economy, Khorne now pays the standard baseline cost for its units.
Blood Hosts Update
Blood Hosts now cost skulls to spawn but have no upkeep, encouraging more diverse army recruitment.
Bloodletting Update
Rewards are now tied to specific forces, offering bonuses for replenishment, upkeep, and recruitment. Thresholds have been adjusted to help new forces build momentum more easily.
Buildings Update
New infrastructure effects added. Mortal units can only be recruited in Mortal settlements, and Daemonic units in Daemonic ones. Resource buildings now have unique effects, replacing standard Skulls and income bonuses.
Technology Tree Update
The Khorne tech tree now has two tabs: Pillars (campaign bonuses, unlocked by battle victories) and Armoury (battle bonuses for specific units). Blood Host upgrades are grouped for clarity, with new and improved effects throughout.
Skill Tree Updates
- Skarbrand’s skill tree updated.
- New unique skills added for:
- Bloodreaper
- Cultist of Khorne
- Exalted Herald of Khorne
- Exalted Bloodthirster of Khorne
Re-Occupation Immunity
Regions razed by Khornate factions now have a three-turn re-occupation immunity, preventing any faction from recolonising them during this period. While Khorne cannot settle these ruined settlements directly, they remain valid targets for Khorne’s ruin-spreading mechanic.
Additionally, Beastmen faction ruins that cannot be colonised now display a distinct flaming ruin icon for improved clarity.
Campaign – Ogre Kingdoms
Meat Resource Update
The Meat resource has been enhanced to play a greater role in Ogre identity, with increased gains from all sources for more frequent use.
A new Hunger mechanic replaces attrition at zero Meat, scaling army abilities and mass based on Meat levels. Pre-battle Meat purchases are now integrated into the Hunger bar. Meat can be transferred from forces to Camps for construction, spent on Offers to the Great Maw, or hoarded to empower armies. It cannot be transferred between Camps or directly between forces.
Ogre Camps Update
Ogre Camps now better reflect the nomadic Ogre lifestyle, where camps can be packed up and redeployed in new locations at a Meat cost.
Camps no longer rely on Horde Growth; buildings require Meat to construct, offering more flexibility.
Meat can be transferred to Camps from forces, which sack and raid to gather Meat for building upgrades and unlocking powerful units. Camps can’t exchange units with armies, but Camp lords now have skill trees, enhancing their role.
This rework shifts focus to Sacking and Razing rather than Occupying settlements. Settlements are now strategic assets - key strongholds or disposable outposts - based on player goals.
Technology Tree Update
The reworked Ogre technology tree now features two tabs: Tribes, which enhances nomadic Camps or settled gameplay, and Hordes, which provides a variety of force improvements.
Skills Update
All Ogre Kingdoms character skill trees have been updated. Some received minor rebalancing, while others underwent larger overhauls. Additionally, a new skill tree has been added for Camp Tyrants, who previously had no skills.
Additional Spell Lores
The Heavens and Death spell lores from the Ogre Kingdoms tabletop have been added to the Slaughtermaster and Butcher characters.
Ogre Big Names
Ogre Big Names now apply to all Ogre Lords & Heroes, not just Legendary Lords, with multiple Big Names active at once. We've also made minor balance adjustments to their effects and how they are earned.
Offerings to the Great Maw
We’ve revamped Offerings to the Great Maw to be more interactive. Instead of a single 10-turn effect, Offerings now provide a passive bonus that increases Meat upkeep. These can be toggled on and off with a cooldown, allowing multiple Offerings to be active or disabled if upkeep becomes too challenging.
Tyrant's Demands
Greasus Goldtooth now has new campaign actions reflecting his wealth and greed. These actions, powered by Treasury, include blocking enemy movement, disbanding enemy units, ranking up his forces, replenishing action points, dealing attrition damage and others. This feature encourages players to amass and spend gold, offering a distinct playstyle that reinforces Greasus as a powerful Legendary Lord alongside Golgfag and Skrag.
Path of the Butcher
Skrag the Slaughterer now gains scaling bonuses based on active Offerings to the Great Maw. These bonuses reduce Winds of Magic and camp construction costs, increase post-battle captives, and grant unique abilities. This feature encourages a distinct playstyle focused on gathering Meat and maintaining Offerings, setting Skrag apart from Golgfag and Greasus.
Confederation on Faction Leader Defeat
Ogre Kingdoms factions can now confederate after defeating another Ogre Kingdoms faction leader, similar to Orcs & Goblins and Norsca.
Campaign – Orcs & Goblins
Skarsnik Changes
Skarsnik’s recruitment now aligns with other Orcs & Goblins factions but keeps Orc recruitment buildings locked until Karak Eight Peaks is captured.
- Before Karak Eight Peaks: Orc recruitment buildings are unavailable and will be demolished if built, including in settlements that are captured with these buildings already completed.
- After Capturing Karak Eight Peaks: Orc recruitment buildings unlock across all settlements, enabling local Orc recruitment. Losing Karak Eight Peaks demolishes these buildings again.
- Landmark Rebalance: The Karak Eight Peaks landmark no longer provides exclusive recruitment but has enhanced effects across its three levels.
Wurrzag Da Great Green Prophet
- Wurrzag starting position – relocated to the Southland Jungles
- A new tier 2 building, Effigies of Gork and Mork, is now exclusive to Wurrzag and can be built in Savage Orc locations such as Darkhold, Galbaraz, and Pahuax. It provides:
Effects:
- -5% cooldown for Lore of Big Waaagh spells (all characters).
- +5 Diplomacy with Orcs & Goblins (faction-wide).
- +2 Savage Orc recruit rank (local province).
- -3 Corruption (local province).
Additional Effect:
- If Wurrzag has the Da Tru Prophet effect, it also increases Winds of Magic capacity by +5.
Garrison Units:
- Savage Orc Big 'Uns x2.
- Savage Arrer Boyz x2.
Wurrzag also gains three unique landmarks in his campaign: Bone Nose Idols (Cuexotl), Bonewood Totems (Springs of Eternal Life), and Iron Penz (Stormhenge).
Technology Tree
The Orcs & Goblins tech tree had a solid foundation but lacked clear focus, with some techs affecting mixed unit types. We've restructured and reviewed it to ensure a more cohesive and thematic design.
Skills
Most Orcs & Goblins skill trees have been reworked, adding unique skills to characters and unifying themes across similar lords and heroes while preserving their individuality.
Scrap
Scrap upgrades have been rebalanced, allowing units to have multiple upgrades at increasing costs. Scrap income has been adjusted to support this, and the system UI has been overhauled for improved usability.
WAAAGH!
WAAAGH! improvements offer more choices and rewards. Completing a WAAAGH! grants a dilemma to choose units or alternative benefits like treasure or scrap. Stronger WAAAGH! targets yield better rewards, with elite options unlockable via the tech tree. WAAAGH! units now have a dedicated recruitment pool, separate from Regiments of Renown.
Buildings
Recruitment tiers for Orcs & Goblins units have been adjusted to better align with their tiers. Goblins and Orcs now have separate building chains for clearer progression.
Battle
VFX
Spell Lore Visuals
The Lore of Little and Big Waaagh! spells have received new and updated VFX and audio, including refreshed effects for Curse of da Bad Moon and Foot of Gork.
UI
Lord Unit Categories
Lord unit categories have been streamlined for better clarity. Previously, Lords shared icons with other infantry types, but now their categories are more distinct. When multiple Lords are present in skirmishes or reinforcing another army, extra Lords are marked with a 4-pointed star, while the main Lord retains the 8-pointed star.
Vigour & Terrain Effect Display
Stats affected by Vigour and Terrain type are now displayed when hovering over the stats in the unit info panel.
These mechanics are now more visible, allowing players to easily see the factors currently influencing a unit's performance.
Display of Kills Needed for Max Intensity
Abilities that are based on intensity and require kills now display the number of kills needed to max out their benefits.
Multiplayer
Unit Caps
The "Units with a Mark of Chaos" MP cap has been increased from 4 to 5 on the Warriors of Chaos roster (the Beastmen roster remains at 4).
Conquest Mode
The Default Ticket Limit in ranked battles has been reduced from 650 to 600.
Balance
Splash Attack Targets
To provide more consistency and shift the meta, splash attack values for all units have been recalibrated using a 100:1 ratio.
For every 100 weapon strength a unit has, they gain an additional splash attack target, rounded to the nearest whole number (but no less than 1).
For example, a unit with 500 weapon strength will have 5 splash attack targets, distributing damage evenly across them.
This change optimises splash attacks to ensure that units are operating at peak performance with a measure of gameplay consistency. For example, when you send a large monster into a line of infantry, the engagement will be a little more consistent.
Chariot Collision Attacks
The collision attack profiles of multi-entity chariot units have been improved from 1/1 to 2/2. This means that chariots will now divide their total weapon strength across two targets when making a collision attack.
This change has the most impact on higher-tier chariots and should enhance the performance difference between chariots with multiple entities across all tiers.
Chaos Dwarfs
Zhatan the Black
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 1000 -> 850
Zhatan the Black [Mount: Great Taurus]
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 1600 -> 1450
Zhatan the Black [Mount: Lammasu]
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 1700 -> 1550
Hobgoblin Archers
- Number of Entities: 90 -> 120
- Base Missile Damage: 12 -> 11
- Armour Piercing Missile Damage: 3 -> 2
Dwarfs
Daemon Slayer
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 800 -> 900
Dragon Slayer
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 600 -> 700
Thunderbarge
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 3200 -> 3400
- Removed Collision Attacks
The Spirit of Grungni
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 3600 -> 3800
- Removed Collision Attacks
Empire
Steam Tank, Steam Tank (Volley Gun), The Emperor’s Wrath (Steam Tank), Master Engineer [Mount: Steam Tank]
All Steam Tanks have been hit with a mobility nerf to make them less effective in Melee Combat.
- Acceleration: 4 -> 0.7
- Run Speed: 48 -> 40
- Charge Speed: 84 -> 70
- Turn Speed: 60 -> 30
Land Ship, Amethyst Land Ship, The Wonder of the Age (Land Ship)
- Ammo of Secondary Missile Weapon: 180 -> 100
- Run Speed: 55 -> 50
- Charge Speed: 84 -> 80
Greenskins
lack Orcs Rename and update
- The Black Orcs unit has been renamed to Black Orcs (Great Weapons) to better follow our naming conventions for weapon variants across the game, with the introduction of the new Black Orcs (Axe & Shield) in this update.
- The Krimson Killerz have been rebalanced to match our dual weapon unit variant stat profiles.
- We have also added 2 new abilities for the Black Orc units: Unstoppable Choppas and Immovable Bulwark.These abilities are toggle-able and are used situationally to further push the units strengths:
- Black Orcs gain Immovable Bulwark which can further increase the defensive capabilities at the cost of their offensive stats.
- Black Orcs (Great Weapons) gain Unstoppable Choppas which can increase their offensive capabilities at the cost of reducing their defensive stats.
- The Krimson Killerz Regiment of Renown, however, has access to both abilities, but only one can be active at a time.
Grom the Paunch
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 1500 -> 1250
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 1500 -> 1250
- Upkeep Cost: 350 -> 312
Da Big Un (Rogue Idol)
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 2700 -> 2600
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 2700 -> 2600
- Upkeep Cost: 675 -> 650
Black Orc Big Boss
- Base Weapon Damage: 220 -> 120
- Armour Piercing Weapon Damage: 170 -> 270
- Enemy Size for Allowing Splash Attacks: large -> medium
Black Orc Big Boss [Mount: Warboar]
- Missile Block Chance %: 35 -> 55
- Enemy Size for Allowing Splash Attacks: large -> medium
Goblin Great Shaman [Mount: Arachnarok Spider (Catchweb Spidershrine)]
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 2050 -> 1850
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 1900 -> 1850
- Upkeep Cost: 475 -> 462
Wurrzag [Mount: Spleenrippa]
- Base Weapon Damage: 100 -> 245
- Armour Piercing Weapon Damage: 240 -> 95
Krimson Killerz (Black Orcs)
- Melee Attack: 50 -> 43
- Melee Defence: 30 -> 46
- Charge Bonus: 35 -> 42
- Base Weapon Damage: 20 -> 51
- Armour Piercing Weapon Damage: 30 -> 21
The Arachnarok Queen (Arachnarok Spider)
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 2400 -> 2200
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 2400 -> 2200
- Upkeep Cost: 600 -> 550
Lava Arachnarok Spider
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 2400 -> 1900
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 2400 -> 1900
- Upkeep Cost: 600 -> 475
Goblin Big Boss
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 250 -> 300
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 500 -> 300
- Upkeep Cost: 125 -> 75
- Melee Attack: 40 -> 50
- Melee Defence: 48 -> 45
- Base Weapon Damage: 240 -> 250
- Armour Piercing Weapon Damage: 120 -> 125
Goblin Big Boss [Mount: Giant Wolf]
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 400 -> 450
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 600 -> 450
- Upkeep Cost: 150 -> 113
- Melee Attack: 40 -> 50
- Melee Defence: 48 -> 45
- Charge Bonus: 50 -> 40
- Base Weapon Damage: 240 -> 250
- Armour Piercing Weapon Damage: 120 -> 125
Goblin Big Boss [Mount: Giant Spider]
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 500 -> 550
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 700 -> 550
- Upkeep Cost: 175 -> 138
- Melee Attack: 40 -> 48
- Melee Defence: 48 -> 44
- Charge Bonus: 60 -> 40
- Base Weapon Damage: 240 -> 250
- Armour Piercing Weapon Damage: 120 -> 125
- Entity Mass: 700 -> 1400
- Turn Speed: 120 -> 180
Goblin Big Boss [Mount: Goblin Wolf Chariot]
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 800 -> 550
- Upkeep Cost: 200 -> 138
Orc Shaman [Mount: Warboar]
- Base Weapon Damage: 90 -> 215
- Armour Piercing Weapon Damage: 220 -> 95
Orc Warboss
- Missile Block Chance %: 35 -> 55
Orc Warboss [Mount: Warboar]
- Melee Defence: 47 -> 46
- Missile Block Chance %: 35 -> 55
- Base Weapon Damage: 149 -> 120
- Armour Piercing Weapon Damage: 347 -> 280
Orc Warboss [Mount: Orc Boar Chariot]
- Melee Attack: 34 -> 42
- Melee Defence: 14 -> 26
- Charge Bonus: 150 -> 80
- Missile Block Chance %: 35 -> 55
Black Orcs (Great Weapons)
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 1050 -> 1100
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 1050 -> 1100
- Upkeep Cost: 262 -> 275
- Melee Attack: 36 -> 38
- Melee Defence: 31 -> 32
- Charge Bonus: 29 -> 36
Arachnarok Spider
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 1900 -> 1700
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 1900 -> 1700
- Upkeep Cost: 475 -> 425
Daemons of Khorne
All Juggernaut Units
- Run Speed: 62 -> 70
- Charge Speed: 110 -> 120
Skullcrushers of Khorne
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 1800 -> 1700
- Upkeep Cost: 450 -> 425
Chaos Furies (Khorne)
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 550 -> 650
- Upkeep Cost: 138 -> 163
Chaos Warriors of Khorne (Dual Weapons)
- Upkeep Cost: 237 -> 238
Flesh Hounds of Khorne
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 700 -> 750
- Upkeep Cost: 175 -> 188
Soul Grinder of Khorne
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 1900 -> 1750
- Upkeep Cost: 475 -> 438
Spawn of Khorne
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 1000 -> 1050
- Upkeep Cost: 250 -> 263
Bloodreaper [Mount: Juggernaut of Khorne]
- Melee Attack: 60 -> 63
- Melee Defence: 35 -> 37
Herald of Khorne [Mount: Juggernaut of Khorne]
- Melee Attack: 65 -> 68
- Melee Defence: 40 -> 42
Marauders of Khorne (Dual Weapons)
- Upkeep Cost: 137 -> 138
Chosen of Khorne (Dual Weapons)
- Upkeep Cost: 362 -> 363
Marauder Horsemen of Khorne (Throwing Axes)
- Upkeep Cost: 168 -> 169
Chaos Knights of Khorne
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 1500 -> 1400
- Upkeep Cost: 375 -> 350
Chaos Knights of Khorne (Lances)
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 1600 -> 1500
- Upkeep Cost: 400 -> 375
Kislev
Druzhina [Mount: Warhorse]
- Armour: 65 -> 95
The Golden Knight Naryska Leysa [Mount: Warhorse]
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 1250 -> 1200
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 1250 -> 1200
- Armour: 120 -> 130
Boris Ursus [Mount: Warhorse]
- Armour: 105 -> 115
Boris Ursus [Mount: Urskin]
- Armour: 105 -> 115
Boyar [Mount: Warhorse]
- Armour: 105 -> 115
Boyar [Mount: War Bear]
- Armour: 105 -> 115
Ulrika Magdova [Mount: Warhorse]
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 1200 -> 1150
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 1200 -> 1150
- Armour: 50 -> 80
Norsca
Marauder Berserkers
- Charge Bonus: 35 -> 42
- Run Speed: 37 -> 40
- Charge Speed: 44 -> 48
Brutes of the Hound (Marauder Berserkers)
- Charge Bonus: 35 -> 42
- Run Speed: 37 -> 40
- Charge Speed: 44 -> 48
Daemons of Nurgle
Chaos Warriors of Nurgle (Great Weapons)
- Melee Attack: 31 -> 33
Chosen of Nurgle (Great Weapons)
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 1550 -> 1450
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 1550 -> 1450
- Upkeep Cost: 388 -> 363
Ogre Kingdoms
Wall breaking
- Ogres presented a unique challenge for siege battles in WH3, as they are almost entirely composed of units that cannot man siege engines or climb ladders, severely limiting their options. We initially addressed this by allowing all Ogre units to attack walls and granting them a siege ability that instantly destroys walls. However, this approach ended up swinging things too far in the other direction, as even the lowliest Ogre could demolish a wall. Our goal now is to restrict wall-destroying abilities to the larger Ogre units and make interactions more intuitive (Big beasties can smash walls, Leadbelcher cannons can shoot walls!).
- Revised the distribution of the Wallbreaker attribute for the Ogre roster, primarily limiting them to the Cavalry, Monsters, Lords and Hero categories.
- Revised the bonus damage vs buildings for several units.
- Leadbelchers are now able to shoot at walls.
Ogre Infantry
- Removed Attribute(s)
- Wallbreaker
Hunter
- Damages Buildings: true -> false
- Building Damage Multiplier %: 1.5 -> 0.5
Hunter [Mount: Stonehorn]
- Missile Damage Resistance %: 20 -> 25
- Enemy Size for Allowing Splash Attacks: medium -> large
- Building Damage Multiplier %: 1.5 -> 0.5
Tyrant
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 1350 -> 1150
Gnoblars
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 250 -> 200
- Upkeep Cost: 63 -> 50
Leadbelchers
- Damages Buildings: False -> True
- Building Damage Multiplier %: 1.5 -> 1.75
Ogre Bulls
- Upkeep Cost: 137 -> 138
Giant
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 1500 -> 1400
- Upkeep Cost: 375 -> 350
Stonehorn, Stonehorn (Harpoon Launcher)
- Missile Damage Resistance %: 20 -> 25
- Enemy Size for Allowing Splash Attacks: medium -> large
Powder-Guts (Maneaters - Ogre Pistols)
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 1950 -> 1800
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 1950 -> 1800
- Upkeep Cost: 488 -> 450
Boglars of the Mad Marshes (Gnoblars)
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 550 -> 600
- Upkeep Cost: 138 -> 150
Tomb Kings
Arkhan the Black [Mount: Skeletal Steed]
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 1080 -> 1100
Arkhan the Black [Mount: Skeleton Chariot]
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 1260 -> 1200
The Sphinx of Usekph (Necrosphinx)
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 2350 -> 2450
- Melee Attack: 61 -> 59
Crypt Ghouls (Arkhan)
- Base Weapon Damage: 44 -> 40
- Armour Piercing Weapon Damage: 5 -> 10
Daemons of Tzeentch
The Changeling
- Base Recruitment Cost (MP): 400 -> 0The Changeling paid a premium for his versatility, adding an extra cost on top of the full cost of his transformation target. This was initially put in place due to concerns about unforeseen interactions causing volatile emergent combos, which could make him unbalanced. In practice, however, his versatility has proven to be relatively unproblematic, so we're removing these restrictions.
Exalted Lord of Change (Metal)
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 1700 -> 1900
Exalted Lord of Change (Tzeentch)
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 1700 -> 1900
Burning Chariot of Tzeentch
- Ammo of Primary Missile Weapon: 9 -> 12
Vampire Counts
rave Guard (Halberds)
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 975 -> 900
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 975 -> 900
- Upkeep Cost: 244 -> 225
The Feasters in the Dusk (Crypt Ghouls)
- Hit Points: 7560 -> 8280
- Armour: 10 -> 30
- Base Weapon Damage: 36 -> 32
- Armour Piercing Weapon Damage: 4 -> 8
Crypt Ghouls
- Base Weapon Damage: 36 -> 32
- Armour Piercing Weapon Damage: 4 -> 8
Warriors of Chaos
Chaos Warriors (Great Weapons)
- Melee Attack: 36 -> 38
Chosen (Great Weapons)
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 1450 -> 1350
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 1450 -> 1350
- Upkeep Cost: 363 -> 338
Wood Elves
Durthu
- Recruitment Cost (MP): 1900 -> 2000
- Recruitment Cost (SP): 1900 -> 2000
- Upkeep Cost: 475 -> 500
- Additional Hit Points: 10820 -> 10320
- Melee Defence: 56 -> 52
Coeddil
- Additional Hit Points: 10820 -> 10320
- Melee Attack: 72 -> 65
- Melee Defence: 42 -> 52
Wildwood Rangers
- Bonus vs. Infantry: 14 -> 10
Spells
Curse of the Ancient Witch
- Phase Stats: Value: -48 -> -50
The Burning Head
- Number of Uses: 3 -> 1
- Recharge Time (Seconds): 37 -> 90
- Initial Recharge Time (Seconds): 37 -> 0
Flock of Doom
- Active Time (Seconds): 7 -> 6
Flock of Doom Upgraded
- Active Time (Seconds): 14 -> 13
- Target Intercept Range: 300 -> 200
Melkoth’s Mystifying Miasma
- Active Time (Seconds): 14 -> 13
Melkoth’s Mystifying Miasma Upgraded
- Active Time (Seconds): 14 -> 13
‘Eadbutt
- Duration (Seconds): 1 -> 0.5
- Expansion Speed (Per Second): 14 -> 28
- Movement Speed: 24 -> 50
‘Eadbutt Upgraded
- Duration (Seconds): 1 -> 0.5
- Expansion Speed (Per Second): 14 -> 28
- Movement Speed: 24 -> 50
Gaze of Mork
- The Gaze of Mork has been reworked to establish its own identity, separate from Vindictive Glare. Instead of firing a spray of projectiles, it now launches a single projectile in the form of a pair of eye bolts.
- This spell is now comparable to a common rarity variant of The Amber Spear, trading armour-piercing power for a significant cost reduction, while still maintaining enough raw damage to obliterate even armoured infantry.
Army Abilities
Ogre Kingdoms now gain army ability points passively for each enemy entity killed by a charging unit, aligning better with their heavy-hitting charge playstyle. Previously, points were earned from routing enemies, which felt too niche and lacked flexibility.
Gluttony
- Number of Uses: 3 -> 1
- Active Time (Seconds): 28 -> 20
Stoneshaker
- Number of Uses: -1 -> 3
- Recharge Time (Seconds): 60 -> 120
Unit Abilities
Spirit of Gork (or Mork)
- Weapon Damage %: 0 → 5
- Armour Piercing Weapon Damage: %: 0 → 5
Mark of Yin
- Missile Block Chance %: -24 -> -25
Frostwyvern’s Toil
- Missile Block Chance %: 48 -> 50
Witness Me!
- Damage Resistance vs All %: 40 -> 20
Gorger Onslaught
- Recharge Time (Seconds): -1 -> 60
Meat Feast
- Active Time (Seconds): 18 -> 27
- Number of Effected Friendly Units: 1 -> -1
- Hip Point Change Frequency (Seconds): 1 -> 2
- Heal Amount %: 0.02 -> 0.03
- Fatigue Modifier %: -0.25 -> -0.03
Dismember
- Active Time (Seconds): 23 -> 14
- Recharge Time (Seconds): 120 -> 60
- Effect Range: 55 -> 0
- Number of Effected Enemy Units: -1 -> 1
- Direct Damage Amount: 0 -> 3
- Hip Point Change Frequency (Seconds): 0 -> 1
- Max Affected Entities per Damage or Heal Frequency: 0 -> 25
- Removed Stat Modifier(s)
- Speed
- Charge Bonus
Massacre
- Active Time (Seconds): 26 -> 17
- Recharge Time (Seconds): 120 -> 90 Phase Stats:
- Effect Duration: 26 -> 17
- Melee Attack: 0 → 24
- Weapon Damage %: 20 -> 25
Adaptive Tactics
- Melee Defence: 24 -> 10
- Melee Attack: 24 -> 5
Warpaint of Wurrzag
- Effect Range: 35 -> 55
- Physical Resistance %: 5 -> 10
Marked by Ulthar
- Missile Block Chance %: -24 -> -25
Opportunist Murderer
- Melee Attack: 12 -> 10
Item Abilities
Charmed Shield
- Missile Block Chance % 24 -> 25
Building Abilities
Monument (Chaos Dwarfs)
- Missile Block Chance %: 24 -> 25
Fixes
- Fixed a crash related to completing Ice Court recruitment after loading a save from an older version.
- Fixed an issue where, when running the game in windowed mode, minimizing and reopening the game would cause the game window to reset to the centre of the screen.
- Fixed several issues with the objective in Malakai's 'The Skaven Scheme,' which required the player to use the Spirit of Grungni ability five times.
- Fixed an issue where Dwarfs would receive certain post-battle captive bonuses when capturing a settlement.
- Fixed an issue where Balthasar Gelt's armies would still receive Arcane Essays when fighting battles without any wizards in the army.
- All Ogre Kingdom factions are now immune to trespassing penalties.
- Fixed a bug that disbanded the entire Waaagh army when the player disbanded the first unit.
- The -10 aversion between Khorne factions in diplomacy has been removed to better align with the intended design.
- Fixed an issue where Gold Wizards would not apply the extra Winds of Magic capacity when embedded in an army while playing as Balthasar Gelt.
- Fixed an issue where Ungrim Ironfist would receive two missions to capture an enemy settlement at the start of the game.
- When entering a settlement, Repanse de Lyonesse's armies will no longer receive the Water Supplies effect if they are already immune to desert attrition (e.g., from a building's effect).
- Fixed an issue where Ikit Claw appeared to be missing a leg in his Character Details view.
- Updated the 'Orrible trait for Oglok the 'Orrible to affect more specific unit groups.
- Fixed an issue where the Elven Steeds in the Wood Elf character skill trees had incorrect names.
- The Nurgle Lord skill 'Renowned & Feared' now provides the recruit rank bonus only to the Lord's army, rather than faction-wide.
- The Feral Wyvern and Feral Hydra units now receive bonuses from the Orcs & Goblins Lord skill trees.
- Unique items (those gained from standard battles) can now be destroyed and will no longer be automatically equipped to characters when gained.
- Fixed an issue where Malakai would not receive magic items from completing adventures when under AI control.
- Fixed an issue where the Vampire Coast technology 'The Pirate Code' would not reduce the Lord recruitment cost when replacing Lords.
- Fixed an issue where Louen Leoncoeur could be renamed in campaign.
- Fixed an issue where Empire politics dilemmas using male pronouns would incorrectly assign female characters as possible targets.
- Renamed the Kislev 'Walls' building to 'Stanitsa Defences' to avoid confusion, as it does not actually provide walls to the settlement.
- Fixed an issue where chariots and some other entities were being hit by the same projectile multiple times, taking more damage than intended.
- Fixed an issue where certain units, including Bull Centaurs, Norscan Giants, and others, did not receive the 20% movement debuff when moving through trees, in cases where they were marked to do so.
- Fixed an issue in Archaon's quest battle, 'Slayer of Kings', where a capture point appeared in the battle when played via the campaign.
- Fixed an issue where units that broke the gate would remain idle instead of entering the settlement.
- Fixed an issue where AI melee units would force path through archers on walls and become stuck, repeatedly switching between re-engaging and moving to a point. Melee units will now keep fighting if engaged on the wall.
- Resolved an issue where, when the AI settlement attacker's units entered the fort, they would return to attack the player's units on the wall instead of focusing on capturing the victory points.
- The behaviour of flying lords has been slightly changed; they will now be more likely to attack in melee if they are the last unit standing or under fire.
- Resolved the issue where missile infantry would engage in melee if they didn't have a clear line of fire, or when they fired at targets outside of range and accidentally entered melee with another unit.
- Fixed an issue where the AI-controlled Hawk Riders unit prioritised attacking the player in melee mode instead of using its missile attack.
- Fixed an issue where the AI-controlled enemy army of Templehof used the Invocation of Nehek on its own units at the beginning of battle, before taking any damage or even engaging the player.
- Fixed an issue where battering rams would get stuck when approaching the gates at extreme angles.
- Unit stats affected by Fatigue are now displayed as modified in the unit information panel and the breakdown tooltips for the relevant stats.
- Resolved an issue where the Dreadquake Mortar artillery unit of the Chaos Dwarfs was incorrectly showing that it fired in only a 180-degree angle, when it actually fires in all directions (360 degrees).
- Leadbelchers can now attack buildings with their missile weapons. The Wallbreaker has been removed from Leadbelchers, so they can no longer destroy walls by striking them with their cannons.
- Fixed an issue where the yoke of the Slaanesh Chaos Chariots was positioned too far back on the horse.
- Fixed an issue where Greatswords lacked textures for their severed limb stumps. The geometry has been adjusted to ensure the texture is now properly applied.
- Fixed the shield colour of Eternal Guards (Shields) to change according to the faction colours.
- Fixed an issue where part of the Beastlord's clothing texture was not displaying correctly at different levels of detail (LOD3 and LOD4).
- Fixed an issue where the cloth of Tzaangors appeared black when viewed from too close (LOD2).
- Fixed an issue where the cloth of Prestigors appeared black when viewed from too close (LOD2).
- Fixed an issue where the War Lion's transparency layer was too intense.
- Fixed an issue with the Damsel's hair texture at LOD3.
- Fixed an issue with the metal texture under the Minotaurs' armpits.
- Fixed an issue where the Greatsword units had incorrect beard textures at LOD1 and LOD2.
- Fixed an issue where a black texture appeared on Sigvald's hair.
- Fixed several LOD issues with the wings of the Exalted Bloodthirster.
- Fixed an issue with the axe texture of Chaos Dwarf Warriors (Great Weapons).
- Fixed an issue preventing Ku’gath's projectiles from appearing at greater camera distances.
- Fixed an issue where the Chaos Lord of Nurgle was missing leg textures.
- Fixed an issue where the Warrior Priest's chainmail was clipping through his chest armour and an incorrect texture was applied around his neck.
- Fixed an issue where the Steam Tank's (Volley Gun) scarecrow had black textures on the edges.
- Fixed an issue where the decorations on both sides of the Steam Tank (Volley Gun) had graphical issues, with the edges of the parchments appearing black and non-transparent.
- Fixed an issue where the Ancestral Warriors for the Grand Cathay Lord spell were missing some colours and entire body parts.
- Fixed an issue where the armour used by the Centigors - Throwing Axes (Regiment of Renown) was using the wrong textures, causing it to disappear when hovered over.
- Fixed an issue where parts of the Chaos Marauders' armour would disappear when zooming out the camera, affecting both the standard and Great Weapon versions of the unit.
- Fixed several graphical issues with the Land Ship model.
- Fixed an issue where the 3D model of the Eagle Claw Bolt Thrower did not fit properly in the porthole after the player selected Drop the Artillery or Engines.
- Fixed an issue where the porthole for Ulrika was zoomed out when the unit was selected.
- Fixed several visual issues with the unit porthole of The Tithe.
- Fixed an issue where the Great Axe handles were all white instead of using their textured handles.
- Fixed an issue where the Gold Wizard flew in the wrong direction during knock-back flying animations.
- Fixed an issue where the Plague Drones of Nurgle were slowly shifting to the side during the deployment phase.
- Fixed an issue where the Changebringer did not disappear after being killed.
- Fixed an issue where Hertwig van Hal's arm appeared stretched after being killed.
- Fixed a bug where the bulls of the Wu Xing War Compass were glitching during the run animation.
- Resolved issues with incorrect animations during knockback actions.
- Fixed an issue where the persistent VFX for the Chaos Lord of Khorne were not displayed on all mounts.
- Fixed an issue that caused the persistent fire VFX on the Marauder Horsemen of Khorne's weapons to remain after an axe had been thrown.
- Fixed an issue causing the persistent effects for the Chaos Lord of Khorne to not show up in campaign.
- Fixed an issue on the Immortal Empires campaign map, north of Karak Eight Peaks, where characters could clip into the mountains.
- Reworked the sounds of the 'Volley of Kurnous' special ability to better align with the design.
- Fixed the voice-over for lords when they lack sufficient action points to reach the targeted point on the map, ensuring it correctly reflects that the destination is unreachable.
- Fixed an issue where Beastmen ships in the campaign were not using their bespoke sounds.
- Fixed an issue where the Feral Troglodon's blood spurt effect was not properly docked.