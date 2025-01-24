NIS America released a Trails through Daybreak 2 demo on PS5, with a bit of story and a bit of battle
The sequel to 2024’s excellent Trails through Daybreak is still a little ways off, but you can get a glimpse of the RPG early with NIS America’s new Trails through Daybreak 2 demo – but not everyone. This time, the demo - which is out now - is exclusive to PS5 and PS4.
Trails through Daybreak 2’s demo is technically two demos, one for the story’s beginning and another to preview some of the sequel’s combat changes. The story demo covers Daybreak 2’s prologue, which takes place three months after the previous game ended. Almata is, seemingly, gone, but not only does Calvard’s unrest remain. There’s also the catastrophe Elysium prophesied in Trails into Reverie just over the horizon.
If that doesn’t sound familiar, you may want to look up some plot summaries. Daybreak 2 might be a direct sequel to its predecessor, but in the series’ usual fashion, it starts tying in elements from previous games. Swin and Nadia, two of Reverie’s protagonists, play starring roles in Daybreak 2’s prologue, as they look for a certain blonde war criminal who vanished at the end of Reverie. Meanwhile, Elaine and Van start investigating a series of gruesome murders in Calvard’s capital city. Save data from this demo carries over to the full game.
The combat demo drops you into Marchen Garten with two pre-made parties, and you’re free to explore two of the Garten’s floors. The Garten’s final version has far more than two floors and lets you pick from 15 characters – not quite as overwhelming as the massive rosters in some earlier games, but still seemingly enough to make party combinations you can’t get in the main game. The Garten is entirely optional, though NIS America said completing it does unlock optional story segments that, while they don’t constitute a true ending, do add important context that clarifies the events of Daybreak 2.
Save data from Daybreak 2’s Marchen Garten demo won’t carry over to the full game when it launches for PC, Switch, PS4, and PS5 on Feb. 14, 2025.