NIS America announces Trails through Daybreak 2 release date in new trailer
Just a few months after announcing Trails through Daybreak’s sequel at Anime Expo, NIS America is back with a Trails through Daybreak 2 release date. Daybreak 2 launches on February 14, 2024, for Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS5, and PS4, and pre-orders are open now if you’re keen on getting the physical copy secured well ahead of time.
The new Trails through Daybreak 2 trailer starts with a familiar scene. Protagonist Van Arkride is taking it easy in his office, when a client knocks on the door. It opens, but this time, it’s Elaine Auclair, world-famous Bracer and Van’s friend from days gone by. And it’s not a hunt for a family heirloom Elaine wants help with. Someone’s killing people across Calvard’s capital city and in a particularly gruesome way.
“No longer threatened by the mafia organization Almata, the people of Calvard have returned to their peaceful lives,” the official description reads. “But one day, a shocking series of murders involving a mysterious crimson beast sets the wheels of fate in motion once again. Various factions spring into action – both those who abide by the law to uncover the truth and those looking to capitalize on any new developments wherever possible, no matter how sinister.”
“Who is behind the murders, and what is their goal? The sands of time bring old and new faces together for this thrilling second installment in the Trails through Daybreak saga.”
If none of these words make sense, you’ll probably want to consider checking out the first Trails through Daybreak. Like most of Falcom’s direct sequels in the Trails series, Daybreak 2 expects you to know what’s going on already. It also throws in plenty of references to older games, from teasing mysteries about Trails’ Septian church to bringing in characters from the excellent Trails into Reverie and even a Towa appearance from the Cold Steel games. If you try speeding through 10 long RPGs before February to catch up, you probably won’t have much fun, though. Maybe just check out a YouTube recap.
Anyway, Van’s task in Daybreak 2 is to stop the murders, uncover the truth behind the Red Grendel committing the crimes, and help Agnes find the last Genesis before something unspeakable happens. If the trailer is any indication, it looks like plenty of unspeakable things are going to happen anyway.