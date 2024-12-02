Video Games

Triangle Strategy “temporarily” pulled from Nintendo Switch eShop

Square Enix assures that the game will return

Triangle Strategy is currently not available on the Nintendo Switch eShop after being pulled from the online store by Square Enix for unknown reasons. There doesn’t appear to be anything all too nefarious about this removal, as Square Enix already stated that the game would be “temporarily unavailable” on Nintendo’s storefront and that owners could still download it from there.

“Triangle Strategy is temporarily unavailable to purchase on Nintendo Switch eShop,” Square Enix stated. “Those who have already bought the game will be able to download it. We are working on this and will update when the game is able to be purchased again.”

Triangle Strategy is a tactical RPG from 2022 that was released exclusively on Switch with a PC version following a few months later. Triangle Strategy also got a VR edition for Meta Quest.

This temporary removal from the Nintendo eShop may well mark the beginning of the end for that exclusivity, however. Square Enix pulled the same move with Octopath Traveler before bringing it to other platforms, so an announcement about Triangle Strategy coming to other consoles might be in the cards. Of course, this remains speculative for the moment.

As Square Enix stated, expect Triangle Strategy to return to the Nintendo eShop soon. The title is among the best Nintendo Switch games of 2022, so it’s definitely worth picking up, regardless of platform.

Marco Wutz
