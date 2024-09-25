Square Enix is making a Triangle Strategy VR port for Meta Quest, and it’s out soon
Square Enix announced a Triangle Strategy VR port during the big Meta Connect event, and it’s launching fairly soon. Triangle Strategy VR releases on October 31, 2024, for Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro.
The strategy game first launched on Nintendo Switch in March 2022, with a Steam launch happening in October 2022.
Triangle Strategy follows a small group of rebels as they push back against an invading empire that threatens to swallow up everything and everyone in its path. It’s a grid-based tactics game in the vein of Final Fantasy Tactics, with swords, sorcery, high fantasy and even higher drama.
Triangle Strategy lives up to its name in more ways than one. On the battlefield, your forces can create a triangle formation around a foe and dish out coordinates attacks that deal extensive damage. Off the field, after exploring, talking to townsfolk and allies, and making important choices about what to do next that fall into three categories: morality, liberty, unity. It’s a little heavy-handed, sure, but depending on who you can convince to go along with your decisions, the choices system leads to a few story branches and some unique characters as well.
Meta lists Triangle Strategy VR as “comfortable,” and from the trailer, it’s not too hard to see why. The camera seems to hang at a fixed angle above the battlefield and occasionally pans left or right to capture what’s going on. It looks like you can also play in flat screen mode, where the game unfolds on a themed background, and movement is more limited.
Meta is offering a discount on Triangle Strategy pre-orders, dropping the price to $25.99 instead of the typical list price of $29.99.