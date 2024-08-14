Two Point’s next game takes players on a trip to the museum
After the wildly successful (and wildly fun) Two Point Hospital and its follow-up Two Point Campus, the developer of the Theme Hospital spiritual successors has finally revealed the third game in its wacky series. It’s called Two Point Museum, and as you’d probably expect from the name, it will have players creating and managing a museum.
Two Point Museum was announced on the Two Point Studios website and on its socials with a trailer, which is packed with the charm and humor we’ve come to expect from the series. In the trailer, we see some elaborate museums, with dinosaur skeletons, science exhibits, an ancient computer, and more.
In a press release following the trailer’s release, publisher Sega revealed even more information about the game. In Two Point Museum, players will use the brand-new world map to venture to undiscovered areas and bring back relics of various kinds and rarities to decorate their museums.
GLHF was able to go hands-on with Two Point Museum, and found that it both iterates and innovates on the unique management-sim series.
“[Two Point Studios has] created a set of robust systems that bring out the joy of discovery, education, and design that comes with exploring the weird and wonderful corners of our world,” we said in our preview.
Like other games in the Two Point series, you’ll control the layout of the museum, hire staff, keep the place safe, and make sure you make a healthy profit in the process. Sega says there will be deeper customization options than ever before, and there’ll even be a gift shop, guided displays, and the ability to highlight exhibits.
Of course, a museum is a place that is often filled with children, and you’ll be in charge of keeping those kids off the displays too, lest they get hurt or, even worse, damage the precious relics. You’ll also need to guard your museum well with security cameras and guards, to make sure there aren’t any heist situations happening.
No release date has been set for Two Point Museum yet, but Sega promises more information about the release will be coming “soon.” We do know, at least, that the game will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, which unfortunately means that last-gen consoles and the Nintendo Switch will be left behind. That’s a bummer, but have you seen the size of those dinosaur skeletons? There’s no way you’d be able to fit that into a Nintendo Switch, it’s just too big.