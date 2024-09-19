Sega and Two Point Studios announced the Two Point Museum release date for PC, PS5, and Xbox
Sega announced the Two Point Museum release date for PC and console – except Switch, which isn’t getting this one – and it’s coming up fast. Two Point Museum launches on March 4, 2025, for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.
The news comes shortly after we called the sim management game a unique take on the formula and a welcome innovation in our Two Point Museum preview.
“We have been thrilled to see such a great reception after announcing Two Point Museum in August, design director Ben Huskins said in a press release. “Since then, we have had the opportunity to show off Two Point Museum publicly at Gamescom and reveal our Marine Life theme with Xbox as part of the Xbox Gamescom showcase.”
“Now, we’re incredibly excited to confirm Two Point Museum will launch on March 4th. We can’t wait to share more about the game with you shortly, so stay tuned as we reveal more themes, exhibits and artifacts from the game in the coming months!”
As the name suggests, your goal in Two Point Museum is running a profitable museum that doesn’t make people miserable. You’ll design every aspect of the museum, manage the guest experience from admission to the time they leave, hopefully with a touch more erudition than when they arrived. That includes picking exhibits, curating your selection – managing a museum, in other words.
Two Point Museum pre-orders are open now. Pre-ordering the standard edition gets you a Sonic pack that includes Sonic and Shadow the Hedgehog-themed outfits for staff, plushies to sell in the gift shop, and Sonic-inspired decor for the museum. You can also splash out more and get the Explorer Edition if you’re keen, which gets you a jungle-themed museum location, extra challenges, and access to the game starting February 27, 2025.