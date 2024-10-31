Video Games

Two Point Museum reveals its third playable location and of course it’s haunted

The ghosts b-b-b-belong to the museum?

Marco Wutz

Two Point Studios / Sega

Two Point Museum is one of most hotly anticipated games of 2025 for management fans and the developers have revealed yet another playable location in the title – it’s called Wailon Lodge and it comes with some baggage: It’s haunted.

Curators building up a museum here will not only have to contend with the usual complaints, but also the supernatural inhabitants of the former hotel. However, if you’re both brave and clever, the location’s unique aspects can be turned into a commercial advantage – by attracting visitors of a different type. Who would like to see ghostly relics? Well, duh! Ghosts!

That’s right, you can open a museum for wandering spirits, sending expeditions into the nearby Netherworld Rift to collect exhibits from its ghostly past and show them to your unusual guests.

Memento Mile and Passwater Cove have already been revealed as two other playable locations in the game, which is set to come to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on March 4, 2025.

You can already pre-order the game, which guarantees you a set of Sonic-themed items: You can set up a gacha machine in your museum, build statues of Sonic and Shadow, sell onesies and plushies of the hedgehog and his friends in your shops, and even clad your staff in themed costumes.

For more information on the upcoming management game, read our Two Point Museum preview.

