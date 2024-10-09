Ubisoft’s very long bad day continues with a lawsuit over alleged data sharing
It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Ubisoft and the feeling that this is all one very long and very bad day for the company continues, as it has been targeted by a class action lawsuit in the US.
According to GamesIndustry, the lawsuit accuses Ubisoft of sharing the data of customers with Meta, the tech company behind Facebook and Instagram. Allegedly, making a purchase on the Ubisoft store or even merely accessing the page as a Ubisoft+ member while being logged in to Facebook results in Meta’s Pixel tool harvesting user data and transferring it back to Meta – all that without Ubisoft asking users for their consent, emphasizes the lawsuit.
Pixel, so the plaintiffs allege, can only be used on a website with the “knowledge and cooperation” of its owner, implicating Ubisoft. You can access the full lawsuit on CourtListener for all the fine details of the case that’s being made.
Ubisoft’s stock prices fell drastically earlier this year after Skull and Bones as well as Star Wars Outlaws failed to become commercial successes. These setbacks spooked the company into delaying the Assassin’s Creed Shadows release date to 2025 and changing some of the details around its business model, which will no longer feature any early unlock phase or be exclusive to Ubisoft’s store on PC – very consumer-friendly changes, all in all.
More recently, reports suggested that Chinese video games powerhouse Tencent and Ubisoft’s founding Guillemot family were considering a joint buyout to get Ubisoft off the stock market.