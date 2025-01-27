Video Games

Ubisoft shuts down studio in the UK with additional cuts elsewhere

Company keeps tightening the belt

Marco Wutz

Ubisoft

In its bid to reduce running costs, beleaguered publisher and developer Ubisoft has announced the closure of its studio in Leamington, United Kingdom, in addition to cuts at Ubisoft Reflections in Newcastle upon Tyne, Ubisoft Düsseldorf in Germany, and Ubisoft Stockholm in Sweden.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to prioritise projects and reduce costs that ensure long-term stability at Ubisoft, we have announced targeted restructurings at Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Stockholm and Ubisoft Reflections and the permanent closure of Ubisoft Leamington site,” a statement issued by Ubisoft says. 

It continues: “Unfortunately, this should impact 185 employees overall. We are deeply grateful for their contributions and are committed to supporting them through this transition.”

Late in 2024, Ubisoft already shut down studios in San Francisco, United States, and Osaka, Japan, following the announcement that it would take live-service shooter XDefiance offline.

Ubisoft is in deep financial trouble following a series of commercial duds like Skull and Bones, XDefiance, and Star Wars Outlaws with all of its remaining hopes laying on Assassin's Creed Shadows — hence the latest delay of the game to March 2025 to allow for yet more polishing.

Rumors keep flying around that Tencent and Ubisoft’s leading Guillemot family may buy out the company to remove it from public trading and allow for a period of stabilization. These plans, it appears, have been put back into the drawer to wait for Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ release.

As is evident from the layoffs in December 2024 and January 2025, though, the efforts to stop the company’s bleeding are as drastic as ever.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News