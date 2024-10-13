Supermassive might be making Until Dawn 2, or Hayden Panettiere and Peter Stormare think they are anyway
Until Dawn stars Hayden Panettiere and Peter Stormare have fans thinking Supermassive may be working on Until Dawn 2. Panettiere, who plays Sam Giddings in Until Dawn, made a brief comment in an interview that appears in a bonus video.
“Until Dawn has been around for years and years now,” Panettiere said. “I think people love it, and the fact that they are going further with it says that there's a want for it.”
That could be a simple reference to the Until Dawn movie Sony has in the works, though Stormare, who plays Dr Hill, posted something a bit more pointed on his Instagram Stories page. It’s a mock newspaper article with a headline that reads “Until Dawn Sequel Confirmed With The Remake?”
The next underneath says:
“With the new endings added to the remake of Until Dawn, this new version may have confirmed long-standing rumors of a continuation of this story in a new game. Shall we check out the evidence?”
Stromare then invites fans to write their theories in response.
So that’s definitely not movie-related, and considering the context of Panettiere’s comment, it seems probable that this is an intentional tease with Supermassive’s blessing.
It’s not unheard of for actors to go rogue and spout information they really shouldn’t. For example, Tony Todd, Venom’s actor in Spider-Man 2, leaked a release date for Insomniac’s sequel when he wasn’t supposed to. Since Panettiere made her tease in an interview, and Stromare’s Instagram post is still up, this probably isn’t a similar instance.
The Until Dawn remake is out now on Steam and PS5.