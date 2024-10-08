Next Valheim update brings major food additions, new skills, and a friendly witch
Iron Gate Studios and Coffee Stain Publishing are presenting Valheim players with a feast – quite literally. The survival-crafting game’s next major content patch, the Bog Witch Update, is the next big step in the culinary evolution of the viking afterlife.
Players will be able to prepare large banquets for their group, which require specific ingredients from the game’s biomes and have a much larger effect on the participants than chomping on some plain draugr sausage. Eight types of feasts will be available, among them the Swamp Dweller’s Delight, the Plains Pie Picnic, and the Mushrooms Galore á la Mistlands.
Preparing such delicacies requires players to level up the new Cooking skill, which reduces the time it takes to create delicious food and provides a chance to produce additional meals. Such brilliance in the kitchen requires… well, a kitchen. The Bog Witch Update introduces two more workstations to the game: The Food Preparation Table and the Mead Ketill.
Supporting these culinary efforts is the new Farming skill, which reduces the Stamina cost of using the Cultivator and gives you a chance to double your harvest yields. The Scythe, a new tool, further accelerates the tempo of your harvests.
The upcoming patch should make things more interesting for the designated cooks and farmers of your survival group – the unsung heroes of any viking party.
The titular Bog Witch is a new NPC that players can find in the Swamp biome. The old hag lives in a wooden hut and sells all sorts of potions, spices, and materials that will come in handy on a viking’s adventures – though she will want to see cold, hard cash in return. Gold, capisce?
Iron Gate Studios wants to make the Bog Witch Update accessible for open testing “soon” and will apply it to the main branch of the game once any potential bugs have been exterminated.