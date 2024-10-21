Video Games

Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania DLC gets October 2024 release date on all platforms

Featuring an enormous amount of new content

Marco Wutz

Poncle

Poncle announced that the Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania DLC will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android on October 31, 2024. It’s not only a celebration of Castlevania, Poncle’s greatest inspiration for Vampire Survivors, but is also the biggest expansion the developer has ever created for its smash hit success from 2022.

Ode to Castlevania will add over 20 characters, more than 40 weapons (including eight types of whips), and over 30 music tracks to the game. Then there is the new map – the representation of Dracula’s castle is Vampire Survivors’ largest stage yet and, apparently, still free of vampires.

Among the brand-new characters are Simon, Richter, Trevor, and Sonia of the Belmont family as well as other heroes like Alucard, Sypha, Yoko, Charlotte Aulin, Maria Renard, Shanoa, and Eric Lecarde. Everyone who’s someone in Castlevania is represented.

Aside from the kinky collection of eight whips, players will have access to brand-new elemental magic spells, such as Portrait of Ruin and Harmony of Dissonance. Poncle seemingly raided Alucard’s armory as well, providing players with a whole arsenal of his magic weapons. Some projectiles and glyphs are on the menu as well, of course.

Ode to Castlevania features original music from the Castlevania series as well as remixes made by the Vampire Survivors composers.

The DLC will cost $3.99 USD / €3.99 EUR / £2.99 GBP and you can already find it on Steam.

Marco Wutz
