Vampire Survivors PS5, PS4 release date announced
Vampire Survivors is one of the biggest indie games of the past few years, with players on just about every platform diving into it. One platform in particular, though, has been missing since the game launched, and that’s about to change, as PS4 and PS5 players will soon be able to dive in.
Developer Luca Galante – better known as poncle – has announced on Twitter that Vampire Survivors will be released on PS4 and PS5 on August 29, 2024. It comes after the release of the game on PC, mobile, and Xbox platforms in late 2022, which was followed by the Nintendo Switch release in August 2023.
No pricing has been announced for the PlayStation release of the game, but it’s expected to be similarly priced to the Steam, Switch, and Xbox versions, all of which are priced at $4.99. All DLC available on other platforms will also be available on PlayStation at launch.
While preorders aren’t available, PlayStation players can wishlist the game, and the official PlayStation Store page does actually reveal the exact time Vampire Survivors will be released — 6:00am PT on August 29, 2024. This should be the same everywhere around the world, so here’s when Vampire Survivors will unlock on PlayStation in your time zone:
- PT: 6:00am
- ET: 9:00am
- BST: 10:00am
- BST: 2:00pm
- CEST: 3:00pm
- IST: 6:30pm
- JST: 10:00pm
- AEST: 11:00pm
- NZST: 1:00am (August 30, 2024)
Vampire Survivors shot to massive success in early 2022, when the game was still in Early Access on Steam, thanks in part to coverage from streamers on Twitch and YouTube. It’s also just a fantastic game, but it’s hard to put into words why — not even Vampire Survivors’ creator knows why it’s so good.
The game went on to win a number of awards, including a BAFTA, something that the senior marketing manager for the game said was “entirely unexpected” in an interview with GLHF last year.
It also spawned quite a few imitators, including Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, which brilliantly fuses the Deep Rock Galactic IP with auto-shooter gameplay. Even some former Angry Birds devs have started making a Vampire Survivors-inspired card gamecalled Inferni, which also throws in a little bit of Slay the Spire and Tetris 99 and looks incredible.