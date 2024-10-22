Paradox announces Victoria 3 Pivot of Empire immersion pack release date and new features
Paradox Interactive announced a new Victoria 3 immersion pack expansion, the aptly named Pivot of Empire, and it’s launching soon with *checks notes* a new discrimination system. Yes, that’s right, you, too, can encourage social division and misery in India under the British when Pivot of Empire launches on November 21, 2024.
Or not. The discrimination system is one feature, but you can also encourage nationalists to push for reform or even fight for full independence from the Raj and the rule of the East India Company. Pivot of Empire takes place, as the name suggests, when British control over India started to weaken, and your goal is balancing demands back home, increasing – and state-sponsored – fragmentation in India, and the growing push for reform.
Victoria 3 Pivot of Empire includes new events and journal entries for the Princely States, the Raj, the Sikh Empire, and the East India Company, including the Indian Uprising and several other important events from the period. You’ll navigate the caste system’s complexities, plan around the new harvest and famine system to, hopefully, keep the nation’s food supplies in good order, and eventually decide the fate of the fledgling nation.
Like Victoria 3’s other expansions, Pivot of Empire adds new interface elements, new art, more characters and clothing assets, and a fresh paper map to pore over.
Victoria 3 Pivot of Empire launches on November 21, 2024, and it’ll cost $9.99.