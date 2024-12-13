Video Games

New mainline Virtua Fighter game announced at The Game Awards 2024, the first of its kind since 2006

SEGA is finally opening a new chapter

Sega announced a new Virtua Fighter game and no, it’s not yet another version of Virtua Fighter 5. The publisher revealed the first new mainline entry into the iconic series since 2006, and  Virtua Fighter 6 will lead the franchise into a new chapter in 2025 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Announced at The Game Awards 2024, VF6 will carry on a long legacy of fighting games that have shaped their genre like few other series have been able to. You can get your first taste of VF6 later on December 13, 2024, when Sega hosts a full direct highlighting what to expect.

Virtua Fighter goes all the way back to 1993, when the first game debuted in arcades in Japan and led to a revolution in 3D fighting game visuals – a feat repeated with its successor a year later, which then found its way from arcades onto home consoles like the SEGA Genesis and PC.

SEGA kept up a relatively steady stream of releases from the series until VF5 in 2006. Since then, the publisher has pumped out different versions of VF5 as well as mobile spin-offs – a version for PC is set to be released in what remains of 2024.

