Wargaming’s mecha shooter Steel Hunters is coming to PC in 2025
Wargaming, the company behind World of Tanks and World of Warships, has announced its first new IP in years – Steel Hunters, a mecha hero extraction shooter with battle royale elements. Steel Hunters will release on PC in 2025 with a closed beta test taking place in December 2024 following The Game Awards and further trials ahead of launch next year.
Steel Hunters has been in development using Unreal Engine 5 for a bit more than three years at this point and is planned to come to consoles at some point after the PC launch. A PvPvE game set in a post-cataclysmic sci-fi world in which humankind either lives on space stations or deep underground bunkers due to Earth being contaminated with deadly and highly valuable crystals from space, Steel Hunters’ main game mode pits six teams consisting of two players against each other.
Get a glimpse at the action with the announcement trailer:
Though players can fight the neutral drones on the map for loot and XP, dynamic objectives will drive them towards other teams and into tactical firefights that require good cooperation to win. Another factor is going to be resource management – ammunition, for example, is limited, so spraying and praying won’t be the best approach to a match.
Before the timer runs out, a team needs to conquer and hold the extraction point in the center of the map or eliminate all other squads to win. Revives will be possible as long as one member of the team survives and the currently dead squad members can even grant their active ally a buff while they’re waiting on their comeback.
Aside from the more standard-looking humanoid mechs, Steel Hunters’ initial seven characters include one wolf-like, one bear-like, and one arachnoid machine, giving the line-up some great diversity. Each mech has unique weapons and abilities that can be swapped and upgraded.
Steel Hunters doesn’t have much in common with Wargaming’s existing titles, the studio stated, but the monetization of the free-to-play title will be familiar. Users can expect customization tools like paintjobs and emotes to come through purchases.
You'll be able to spot more details in this gameplay trailer:
The closed PC beta will feature three different maps, two set in the United States and one in the United Kingdom, to play on.