Video Games

Almost two years later, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is actually good

If only it had launched in this state

Marco Wutz

Fatshark

Fatshark published the immense Unlocked and Loaded update for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide this week, completing the co-op shooter’s redemption arc – almost two years after launch, it has actually reached a good state. Combat, of course, was never the problem. In fact, that part was the only thing that kept the entire game afloat when it was released in 2022.

From progression to crafting to technical issues, the game’s state at release was questionable – naturally, that led to the player base being drained pretty quickly. Fatshark then had to deploy its manpower and resources to fixing the game almost from the ground up instead of adding new things to the experience, which in turn meant that the chances of drawing additional players into the ecosystem decreased. A devastating cycle for any live-service game.

However, you have to give credit where credit is due: Fatshark listened to the feedback, steadily implemented it, and showed impressive commitment to its creation. That’s not a given in today’s environment: Microsoft shut down Arkane Austin instead of fixing Redfall.

Unlocked and Loaded, ideally, is what Darktide should have looked like at launch – it would have been better for literally everyone. But: Better late than never, right? That could well be Fatshark’s company motto, given its two Vermintide games went through a pretty similar development.

Crafting in this game is still not outstanding, but given that the feature was somewhere between boring and actively frustrating previously, the improvements made over time have brought it into a solid place. It’s similar for all the other side systems – they aren’t world-class by any means, but they now manage to add to the entire experience and don’t detract from it any longer.

Itemization is so much better after Unlocked and Loaded with the streamlined weapon mastery system and all the talent reworks and balance changes introduced with the update look very good, too. Being able to share additional weapons across classes is great as well, opening up new ways to play for several of them.

It’s too bad that Darktide is leaving Xbox Game Pass at this critical juncture for the game, since now is the perfect time to persuade players to get into or pick it back up.

You can read the massive patch notes for the latest update on Steam – they are so long that the devs had to release them in four parts. After this update, the title truly deserves to be ranked as one of the best Warhammer 40k games.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News