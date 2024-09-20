Video Games

The best Warhammer 40k RTS games just got new editions and big discounts on Steam

Faith in the Emperor gets rewarded once more

Faith may be fickle sometimes, but those believing in Warhammer 40k’s God-Emperor sure are getting rewarded quite a bit these days – first the excellent Space Marine 2 being released, then Helldivers 2 enabling Death Korps of Krieg cosplay, and now the two best Warhammer 40k RTS games being available in neat Anniversary Editions and at a great discount on Steam.

Dawn of War and Dawn of War 2, the two excellent RTS titles developed by Relic Entertainment, both got a brand-new Anniversary Edition to celebrate their 20th and 15th birthdays, respectively. Everyone already owning the base games on Steam are able to claim these as free upgrades – now that’s a nice surprise.

The Dawn of War Anniversary Edition contains the base game as well as the Soulstorm, Winter Assault, and Dark Crusade expansions, giving you access to a total of nine playable factions – Space Marines, Orks, Eldar, Chaos Space Marines, Imperial Guard, Tau, Necrons, Dark Eldar, and Sisters of Battle – across four campaigns and multiplayer. 

Best of all, this package can be had at a discount of 80% for a price of just $7 USD / £5.60 GBP / €6 EUR until October 3, 2024, on Steam. This is a perfect offer for those who got into the IP only recently.

Dawn of War puts the Blood Ravens into a central role.

The Dawn of War 2 Anniversary Edition comes with the base game, the expansions Retribution and Chaos Rising, as well as every smaller DLC released for the game over the years. In total, you get access to six playable factions – Space Marines, Orks, Eldar, Chaos Space Marines, Tyranids, and Imperial Guard – in three campaigns, multiplayer, and the iconic co-op mode called Land Stand.

This package, too, is 80% off on Steam until October 3, 2024, putting it at a price of just $10 USD / £8 GBP / €8 EUR.

Both titles rank among the best Warhammer 40k games of all time, offering slightly different experiences. The original Dawn of War contains classic base-building gameplay, while the sequel mostly does away with that and instead focuses on squad-level tactical gameplay and some RPG elements, such as abilities and equipment. Both are excellent in their respective approaches and worth playing.

