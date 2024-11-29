Video Games

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 surpasses 5 million players and Patch 5.0 is coming soon

Another milestone done and dusted

The triumphant campaign of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 continues with another sales milestone being reached – as Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have announced, the game has officially surpassed five million players.

In addition to celebrating this success, the publisher revealed that Patch 5.0 for Space Marine 2 will arrive “in the first half of December” with free updates alongside a paid cosmetic DLC.

Update 5.0 will contain a brand-new co-op Operation, Obelisk. Players will be sent to Demerium, where they are ordered to disrupt the Aurora device’s energy flow. Operation: Obelisk happens at the same time as the final events of the single-player story, during which Titus and his squad are occupied by other issues.

Operation: Obelisk will have players battle their way through a dark tomb occupied by forces of Chaos, which count a brand-new enemy type among their ranks – the Tzaangor Enlightened. A new Majoris-type foe, they will appear in all Operations involving Chaos starting with Update 5.0.

Upon reaching their destination, players will have to use a console to keep a replica of the obelisk in steady rotation to disrupt Aurora.

Patch 5.0 will also make the Neo-Volkite Pistol, which was added in Update 4.5 for Space Marine 2, available to use in PvP multiplayer.

Additional armor pieces and customization options are on the update’s menu as well, whereas the paid Dark Angels Chapter Pack brings the unique Dark Angels Champion set and Dark Angels Storm Shield for the Bulwark class, exclusive skins for Auto Bolt Rifles, Plasma Pistols, and Power Swords, and heraldry items for the the Angels of Absolution, the Angels of Redemption, the Angels of Vengeance, the Unnamed, the Blades of Vengeance, the Cowled Wardens, the Bringers of Judgement and the Angels of Defiance.

Expect this all to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in December 2024.

