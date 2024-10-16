Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 details upcoming free update pitting you against a Bio-Titan
Players of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 should prepare themselves for their greatest challenge yet – the terrifying Hierophant Bio-Titan. This colossal Tyranid will come to the game as part of a new PvE operation called Termination, which will be available for free to all players as part of an upcoming update. That same patch will add another difficulty setting to the game, Lethal Difficulty, and contain a new weapon in the form of the Neo-Volkite pistol.
Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment didn’t want to give a set date for the update yet, but stated that the new content would be available “very, very soon.”
Among the free content included in future patches are more PvE operations, PvP maps, a PvP game mode, new enemy types, PvE Prestige Ranks, another Battle Barge expansion, another new weapon, and the highly-anticipated Horde Mode for endless slaughter, which Saber and Focus have once again confirmed to be in development.
In terms of paid content, Space Marine fans with the Season Pass can look forward to a pack full of Dark Angels-themed cosmetics, allowing them to use new weapon styles, armor pieces, and color schemes to customize their personal Space Marines with.
As a reminder, the first Season Pass is automatically included with your Gold or Ultra Edition of the game. It can also be purchased separately on Steam.
You can find an overview of the post-launch roadmap in the trailer below, which also contains footage of the massive Hierophant you can expect to face soon.
Read on to find more information on upcoming Space Marine 2 updates in a developer Q&A. Surpassing two million sales a day after launch, Space Marine 2 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Among the millions of players is noted Warhammer fanatic Henry Cavill, who may or may not have been fighting alongside you online already.