Video Games

You may have killed Henry Cavill in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 multiplayer

Warhammer 40k’s unofficial mascot is enjoying the title

Marco Wutz

Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment

If you’ve been enjoying yourself in the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 multiplayer mode, you may have fought alongside or killed the most prominent fan of the setting – Henry Cavill.

The handsome actor, who’s known for playing roles such as Superman and Geralt of Rivia, is one of the over two million people who bought Space Marine 2 and has been playing the PvP mode after finishing the campaign, according to a post on Instagram.

“This game is the mutt's…,” he posted. “Seriously, though, they've done pretty well eh? I couldn't complete the campaign on Angel of Death by myself (or at least didn't have patience to complete by myself!) which I love!”

“Loving the PvP and am really looking forward to it growing and expanding,” he continued. “It has real potential to be absolutely awesome! Disclaimer: I know nothing about game development so the kind of dreams I have may be rather difficult to implement!”

His photo on the social media page accompanying the message shows his customized Ultramarine waiting for a multiplayer lobby to fill up – and he has Book 2 of The Horus Heresy laying on his desk as well. The Horus Heresy is a long series of novels exploring the rebellion of Horus and the other corrupted Primarchs against the Imperium of Man a few thousand years before the 41st millennium – it’s essentially the set-up for most 40k media.

Cavill has been known as a fan of the setting for a long time, though, as he’s into the tabletop game, for which he collects and paints the Adeptus Custodes, a very special legion of Space Marines that protects the Emperor and Holy Terra.

His love for the universe has landed him one of the lead positions for the planned Warhammer 40,000 shows on Amazon.

Published |Modified
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News