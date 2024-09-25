You may have killed Henry Cavill in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 multiplayer
If you’ve been enjoying yourself in the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 multiplayer mode, you may have fought alongside or killed the most prominent fan of the setting – Henry Cavill.
The handsome actor, who’s known for playing roles such as Superman and Geralt of Rivia, is one of the over two million people who bought Space Marine 2 and has been playing the PvP mode after finishing the campaign, according to a post on Instagram.
“This game is the mutt's…,” he posted. “Seriously, though, they've done pretty well eh? I couldn't complete the campaign on Angel of Death by myself (or at least didn't have patience to complete by myself!) which I love!”
“Loving the PvP and am really looking forward to it growing and expanding,” he continued. “It has real potential to be absolutely awesome! Disclaimer: I know nothing about game development so the kind of dreams I have may be rather difficult to implement!”
His photo on the social media page accompanying the message shows his customized Ultramarine waiting for a multiplayer lobby to fill up – and he has Book 2 of The Horus Heresy laying on his desk as well. The Horus Heresy is a long series of novels exploring the rebellion of Horus and the other corrupted Primarchs against the Imperium of Man a few thousand years before the 41st millennium – it’s essentially the set-up for most 40k media.
Cavill has been known as a fan of the setting for a long time, though, as he’s into the tabletop game, for which he collects and paints the Adeptus Custodes, a very special legion of Space Marines that protects the Emperor and Holy Terra.
His love for the universe has landed him one of the lead positions for the planned Warhammer 40,000 shows on Amazon.