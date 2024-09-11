Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Hotfix 2.1 patch notes – Fixing crashes
A new patch for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Released on September 11, 2024, Hotfix 2.1 tackles a few technical issues in the shooter.
It primarily dealt with a few rare crash issues that have been observed across platforms at the start of the game as well as during the first cutscene and some other points. The developers managed to fix some bugs causing a soft-lock in the story as well, so that should hopefully no longer be a problem.
A specific fix for the PC version is supposed to optimize CPU behavior on high-end CPUs.
Aside from these small, but important changes, the developers announced their plans for the first major game update planned for later in September 2024.
This patch will bring support for ultrawide monitors, the ability to create private PvE lobbies, and a new area on the Battle Barge – the Sparring Arena.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Hotfix 2.1 patch notes
Crashes and bug fixes
- Fixed some rare possible crashes when starting the game
- Fixed a rare possible crash that occured during the first cutscene
- Fixed several other rare crashes
- Fixed several rare bugs that were causing soft locks in the story mode
PC Only
- Optimized CPU behavior on high end CPUs
