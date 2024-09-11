Video Games

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Hotfix 2.1 patch notes – Fixing crashes

Plus: Future update plans getting revealed

Marco Wutz

Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment

A new patch for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Released on September 11, 2024, Hotfix 2.1 tackles a few technical issues in the shooter.

It primarily dealt with a few rare crash issues that have been observed across platforms at the start of the game as well as during the first cutscene and some other points. The developers managed to fix some bugs causing a soft-lock in the story as well, so that should hopefully no longer be a problem.

A specific fix for the PC version is supposed to optimize CPU behavior on high-end CPUs.

Aside from these small, but important changes, the developers announced their plans for the first major game update planned for later in September 2024.

This patch will bring support for ultrawide monitors, the ability to create private PvE lobbies, and a new area on the Battle Barge – the Sparring Arena.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Hotfix 2.1 patch notes

Crashes and bug fixes

  • Fixed some rare possible crashes when starting the game
  • Fixed a rare possible crash that occured during the first cutscene
  • Fixed several other rare crashes
  • Fixed several rare bugs that were causing soft locks in the story mode

PC Only

  • Optimized CPU behavior on high end CPUs

Space Marine 2 already surpassed two million sales, becoming the most successful 40k game ever on Steam, and you should read our Space Marine 2 tips before joining the fray.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News