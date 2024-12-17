Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Hotfix 5.1 patch notes – progression for mod users is back
A small but vital Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 update has been deployed on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, in which Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have fixed some issues that snuck into the third-person shooter with the major Update 5.0.
Hotfix 5.1 is correcting several technical problems users have suffered from ever since the big patch has been released. Some are issues of inconvenience, like PC players noticing that their keyboard mappings had been deleted by the update, other problems were a bit more serious – like users playing with mods losing all of their progress or a server-related issue that led to PC players losing control while playing.
Find the full Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Hotfix 5.1 patch notes below.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Hotfix 5.1 patch notes
- Fixed a bug that caused the Perfect Parry window for Fencing melee weapons to be shorter than intended. We reverted the values to pre-patch levels.
- Fixed a server-related issue that would cause a loss of control on PC.
- Fixed a bug where one of the Chainsword Artificer version was dealing more damage than intended.
- Fixed: “Iron Hands Steel” emblem colour was red instead of black.
- Fixed a bug that caused Keyboard mappings to be reset after installing the new patch.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from being able to change controls for the Ability button (you might have to change controls one more time).
- Fixed a bug where the Jump Pack ability would spend more than 1 charge in rare cases.
- Fixed a bug in the Campaign mission “Skyfire” (part 2) where a script would not start properly in rare cases.
- Modified: The new mechanic for Blocking weapons “Adrenaline Surge” now restores 2 armour segments instead of 1 when discharged.
- Locked access to the Research Center until the Adeptus Mechanicus gives its blessings.
- Restored progression for modded version of the game (warning popup will still appear and say otherwise, but progression should be saved nonetheless).
- Several crash fixes.
Space Marine 2 has attracted over five million players so far, becoming the most successful Warhammer 40k game of all time.