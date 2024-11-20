Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will kick players using mods from public games soon
Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have announced that they will prohibit Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 players using mods from participating in public sessions starting with the game’s next major update in December 2024.
Space Marine 2 game director Dmitriy Grigorenko stated that “a non-negligible amount of recent server stability issues are related to mods, and that instability impacts even those users who don’t have mods installed. We have also received user reports that their save files were corrupted after playing alongside players with mods.”
To fight these issues, “mods will be prohibited from public online sessions. That means that you will no longer be able to enter a public game if you have mods installed.”
Grigorenko emphasized that Space Marine 2 will still be an open space for modders and users playing with mods. After all, he stated, the game was designed from the ground up to make the creation of mods possible.
“It's always a pleasure for me, as a developer, to see what our community can create. Mods are great, and they will no doubt contribute to this game's longevity,” the game director said.
Even though mods will no longer be welcome in public games, players will still be allowed to use them in private lobbies. “We will continue to provide all necessary server infrastructure so you can play online with your friends with mods. Once we add custom Eternal War lobbies, mods will work for them as well,” Grigorenko said.
What’s more, the developers want to make it easier for modders to create their content in the future. “We will also be providing an easy entry point to our backend for games with mods installed, so modders won’t have to spend time hacking the game executable after each patch,” the game director added. “If we somehow break this pipeline for mods by accident in the future, we’ll fix it. In addition to that, we will be releasing some of our tools to modders so they can develop mods with greater ease.”
You win some, you lose some – a fundamental lesson of the Warhammer 40k setting.