Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 passes 4.5 million sales in first month

Shipped units have doubled since the last sales update

The triumphant campaign of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 continues, as publisher Focus Entertainment announced that the third-person shooter from Saber Interactive sold 4.5 million copies in the first month since launch.

“4.5 million players on Space Marine 2… Thank you,” Focus wrote on social media. “We want to thank every single Space Marine who has joined the fight a month ago! Brace yourselves, it's only the beginning.”

This means that the game has more than doubled its sales number ever since the latest update on that front, which said that Space Marine 2 surpassed two million sales a day after launch. On the first day of its early unlock period, Space Marine 2 already became the most popular 40k title in Steam history and the game’s stocks have only been rising since then.

Focus and Saber have since detailed their future plans for Space Marine 2, which will receive a mix of paid and free updates – the first will be mostly cosmetic, adding new customization parts for players to individualize their Space Marines with, while the latter will add content like enemies, missions, and weapons to the game.

The next major content update will feature the Hierophant Bio-Titan as a new enemy as part of a PvE mission and add the Neo-Volkite pistol to the Space Marines’ arsenal.

Space Marine 2 already ranks among the best Warhammer 40k games of all time thanks to its faithful execution of the setting and its fantastic, action-packed gameplay.

Published
