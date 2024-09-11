Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 surpasses two million sales
Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment will surely light an extra candle to praise the Emperor this week, because Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has surpassed two million sales a day after the launch of its Standard Edition and five days after the beginning of its early unlock phase for owners of the more expensive versions. It already became the most popular game of the IP ever released on Steam over the course of its early unlock weekend.
“Two million Space Marines have joined the fight to protect the Imperium in Space Marine 2,” the publisher wrote. “We’re so grateful!”
The Imperium has access to around one million Space Marines in the universe of Warhammer 40,000, so gamers have already doubled the firepower of mankind’s greatest fighting force – or, rather, made up for all the turncoat legions swearing their allegiance to Chaos.
Actor Clive Standen (Vikings, Camelot), who voices the Space Marine 2 protagonist Titus, also shared a message of thanks: “Brothers and sisters of the Imperium, this is Lieutenant Titus coming to you with a message of gratitude and honor,” he said in a video posted on social media.
“Two million warriors have joined the fight in Space Marine 2 already. We thank you! You are not only players. You are warriors of the Imperium and heroes to the Ultramarines. For the Emperor! For two million brothers and sisters!”
Space Marine 2 comes with a spectacular single-player campaign that sees players struggle to deflect a Tyranid invasion and deal with the interference of Tzeentch, as well as a series of PvE co-op missions and a fun PvP multiplayer mode that pits Space Marines against Chaos Space Marines.
