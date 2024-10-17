Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 update 4.0 patch notes – new Operation, Lethal Difficulty, and more
A new Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 update was released on October 17, 2024, bringing some of the changes Focus Entertainment revealed one day prior. Players can dive into a new PvE Operation on Kandaku that will have them face a mighty Hierophant Bio-Titan, which may only be brought down with the assistance of some really big artillery guns. In addition, the Photo Mode is now available in Operations, though only while playing solo.
This update also brings the Lethal difficulty option, adding power to major enemy types, limiting ammo refills, and more.
Find the full Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 update 4.0 patch notes below.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 update 4.0 patch notes
New Content
- New Operation: Termination
- Added Photo Mode in Operations (works only in solo)
Added Lethal difficulty for Operations:
- Ammo Crates have limited refills per player.
- Majoris enemies can become enraged and will be more deadly and harder to kill.
- Armour restores from finishers only if you stay close to your battle-brothers.
- Overcoming such a challenge will grant you new cosmetics…
Gameplay and Balancing
Melee Archetypes: Fencing weapons' perfect parry window will now have the same duration as balanced weapons but it will start from the first frame of parry animation.
Melee Perks: Chainsword, Power Fist, Combat Knife charged attacks perks get significant damage increase.
Basic Auspex Scan: bonus damage on bosses is reduced by 30%.
Melta Charge: damage to bosses is reduced by 70%.
Enemy Spawn Director PvE:
- Tweaked idle spawns.
- Enemy variety within waves is now less random while enemy variety between waves is bigger.
- Extremis enemies can now spawn with additional enemies.
Difficulty:
- Ruthless: Ammo crates have limited refills per player.
- Ruthless: Player's armor reduced by 20%.
- Substantial: Player's armor reduced by 10%
PvP
- Increased delay between announcer messages in PvP.
- The starting animation of the Grapnel Launcher for the Vanguard is shorter in PvP.
- Fixed Power Fist in PvP dealing too much damage with short charged attacks.
AI
- Enemy Dodges: Globally replaced full invulnerability on dodge moves of enemies with heavy melee damage resistance.
- Rubric Marine with Boltgun: Disengage teleport max distance is slightly reduced.
Customization
More options for colors customisation for Chaos:
- Tertiary colors: Sotek Green, Night Lords Blue, Death Guard Green, Khorne Red.
- Decal colors: Sotek Green, Khorne Red.
- Colors: Added Liberator Gold color to default for primary and secondary colours palettes.
- Fixed a lot of issues with display of colors, now they should be more lore accurate (Mechanicus Standard Grey, Ushabti Bone, Phoenician Purple, The Fang, Iron Hands Steel, Retributor Armour).
- Decals: Added new Chaos faction decals for the right shoulder.
Levels
- Vox Liberatis – Daemonhost: Disabled respawn until the last altar in the final arena.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the Assault perk "Ascension" could kill its owner.
- Fixed a bug where the Sniper perk "Targeted Shot" wasn’t always working in some cases.
- Fixed an unintended animation cancel with the Bulwark by using the block, which resulted in faster attacks.
- Fixed an issue with the Tactical team perk "Close Targeting" not triggering properly.
- Fixed an issue with the Tactical perk "Radiating Impact" not triggering properly.
- Fixed an issue with the Sniper perk "Guardian Protocol" cooldown not working properly.
- Fixed an issue where sound was lost after switching the speaker configuration.
- Fixed several issues in Trials.
- Fixed several issues that were causing loss of saves.
- The Thunder Hammer perk "Patience Rewarded" description is now accurate with its actual effect (added "When your Health is below 30%” part).
- Lots of minor UI fixes and improvements.
- Lots of minor animation fixes and improvements.
- Localisation fixes.
Tech
- Crash fixes and general stability improvements.
- Fixed several connectivity issues causing disconnects for players.
- Slightly improved performance.
- Fixed issues controllers not working with Steam Input enabled.
- Render improvements and fixes.